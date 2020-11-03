Katie Price apparently can’t wait to take a new pregnancy test.

The mum-of-five, 42, is set to return from her luxury trip to the Maldives with new man Carl Woods, 31, any day now.

The loved up couple have both said they’d like to start a family together.

And it was widely reported that their island hopping trip was definitely a ‘baby-making’ holiday.

And a source close to Katie now says she’s convinced she’s already pregnant.

Katie says she’s found ‘the one’ with new man Carl (Credit: YouTube)

Katie is ‘convinced’ she is pregnant

While speaking to The Sun, the pal claimed: “After almost three weeks in the Maldives she’s convinced she’s pregnant – they’ve had a really romantic holiday and haven’t been able to keep their hands off each other.

“They’ve had the best time and have loved every minute together – Katie can’t wait to take the test to see if she’s going to be a mum again.

“She’s been so happy and relaxed in the Maldives and hopes the stress-free environment has helped her to fall pregnant.”

Katie is already mum to Harvey, 18, from her previous relationship with former footballer Dwight Yorke.

Katie says she is ready for baby number six! (Credit: YouTube)

Carl says he wants a baby with Katie

Then she has son Junior, 15, and daughter Princess, 13, from her former marriage to Peter Andre.

Finally there’s her son Jett, seven, and Bunny, six, from her third marriage to Kieran Hayler.

Carl is not believed to have any children nor been married before.

The couple are only believed to have begun dating springtime.

However, their relationship has been going full speed ahead.

Katie and Carl want a baby (Credit: SplashNews)

Katie wants to take a pregnancy test when she gets home

They have been living between one another’s homes, and Carl has been introduced to all five of Katie’s kids.

They’ve also got matching licence plates and even ‘his and hers’ face tattoos on their forearms.

What’s more they’ve said that marriage is definitely on the cards – and that they may even be engaged by the end of this year.

Carl has appeared on several ITV2 reality shows, including a one-time appearance on Love Island.



He is a car dealer and says he’s absolutely found the one with Katie.

What’s more, he regularly gushes over her love for her on Instagram. On a past post he described her as: “My heart. And you can’t live without your heart.”

To which Katie gushingly replied: “Your my every heart beat , my best friend , my soulmate I knew eventually I would find the perfect man for me.”

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.