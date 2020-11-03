Piers Morgan has criticised a troll who said they “don’t believe a word” Kate Garraway has said about her husband.

Kate’s partner Derek Draper has been in hospital since March after battling coronavirus.

The presenter appeared on Monday’s Good Morning Britain to give an update on Derek’s health after he mouthed his first word in months.

Piers Morgan slammed the troll who said they “don’t believe a word” Kate Garraway has said about her husband (Credit: SplashNews.com)

During the show, Kate also revealed she’s recently had her family car, nicknamed “Vicky Volvo”, stolen by thieves.

Following the show, Piers told people to stop “whining about wearing a mask” when Kate is going through “unbearable heartache”.

He tweeted: “When I hear people whining about wearing a mask, or not being able to get lashed with 20 mates every night, I also think of my friend Kate Garraway’s extraordinary courage, resilience & dignity in the face of unbearable heartache.

“And I say to the whiners: shut up.”

You disgusting piece of trash. If you had even an ounce of Kate’s decency, courage & dignity then I would bother to engage you further. But you don’t, so go f*ck yourself. https://t.co/566bWwd7X3 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 2, 2020

However, one troll replied: “Just watched her being allowed to drivel on for 10 mins about her Volvo!!!

“Seriously you are scraping the barrel here.

“I just do not believe a word that woman is saying about her husband.

“I have followed this story and it is not adding up.”

Piers was clearly furious by the tweet, and hit back.

Kate appeared on GMB to give an update on Derek (Credit: ITV)

What did Piers Morgan say?

He wrote: “You disgusting piece of trash.

“If you had even an ounce of Kate’s decency, courage & dignity then I would bother to engage you further. But you don’t, so go [bleep] yourself.”

The troll then replied: “OK Piers let’s see where Derek Draper is and what hospital?

“Let’s have proof of life here thanks instead of telling me to eff off. Sad man.”

Kate’s husband Derek has been in hospital since March (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, many fans supported Kate against the troll.

One person said: “Well said @piersmorgan – that woman is vile. What gives her the right to speak about Kate or anyone like that.”

If you had even an ounce of Kate’s decency, courage & dignity then I would bother to engage you further.

Another wrote: “This is utterly utterly vile. How can someone have so little regard and empathy for other people?”

A third added: “What is wrong with people. Honestly, I despair. Poor Kate.”

