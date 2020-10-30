Katie Price enjoys massage in the Maldives after insisting she doesn’t live a ‘lavish lifestyle’

Katie Price shared details of her relaxing day in Maldives via social media.

The model turned reality star, 42, said she’d just enjoyed a massage at a beautiful beachside setting.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she addressed her some 2.3 million followers with: “Just having a nice tea.

“Just had a massage. Sitting here, such a nice day. So nice here.”

And this comes just days after Katie attended a court hearing where she denied she lived a ‘lavish lifestyle.’

Katie and Carl are currently in the Maldives (Credit: SplashNews)

Why is Katie in the Maldives?

Katie joined her bankruptcy hearing via Skype earlier this week from her luxury Maldives getaway with her new boyfriend Carl Woods.

She was summoned by a judge after concerns were raised over her current financial situation.

During the call, Katie denied hiding assets and also blamed her recent mental health struggles on any miscommunications.

She read out a pre-written speech, which included: “I appreciate I haven’t been easy to contact. I have been places physically and emotionally.”

And went on to say that her current trip in the Maldives was a “work assignment” and as are “90 percent” of her recent foreign trips.

Katie tagged the luxury spa (Credit: Instagram)

What did she say to the court?

In addition, she said she sold her pink Range Rover for scrap because it was “worthless.”

Before apologising to the court with: “It is a long and tense process but I feel progress is now being made.

“I can only apologise, I just haven’t been able to deal with these issues or in the right mental state to understand everything that has been going on.”

Katie has been on her luxe trip for over a week now.

Katie and Carl also holidayed in Turkey back in August (Credit: YouTube)

And it was widely reported that the trip is a ‘baby-making’ one.

Both her and Carl, 31, have said they’d like to start a family together.

Katie even said in a recent YouTube video: “We do want a baby and we’re not being careful.”

During their trip they’ve both shared plenty of loved up snaps and videos together.



They’ve also enjoyed sessions on jet skis, snorkelling and had dinner at a high-end underwater restaurant.

Despite Katie still recovering from her recent foot surgery, she has still been able to enjoy various water sport activities.

And Carl has dutifully been on hand to lift her and push her in her wheelchair around the resort and beach.

