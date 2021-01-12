Katie Price has defiantly hit back after a fan criticised her for selling used swimwear.

The 42-year-old reality star insisted her worn garments were “washed and looked after” as she flogged them on Instagram today (January 12).

It comes after the mum-of-five took to social media to advertise her Depop account, where a whole host of her much-loved clothes and accessories are up for sale.

Katie Price hit back after a fan criticised her for selling swimwear (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Katie Price say?

Alongside a series of posed shots, Katie penned: “Lots of items worn by me coming to my Depop page tonight! So tanned from my holiday in Turkey back in the summer!

“I’ll be uploading swimwear, tops, dresses, you name it, I’ve worn it! Also finally adding kids clothes.”

In addition, she added: “Happy Buying. Love Katie.”

However, it didn’t take long before one fan criticised Katie’s selling efforts.

Th user commented: “Pre-loved is fine… but swimwear. Really??”

The message didn’t go unnoticed by Katie, who was quick to fire back.

She said: “Yes really. It’s all been washed and looked after.”

In addition, another user replied: “From what I seen on the Katie’s Depop page her clothes have been sold. So she most being something right.”

Katie insisted her clothes were ‘washed and looked after’ (Credit: SplashNews)

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Katie announced she was flogging her old hair extensions after previously wearing them for six weeks.

According to Katie, the £1000 locks were being sold on Instagram.

Her post read: “Katie Price is raffling off her head unit of £1000 worth of hair extensions. Only worn 6 weeks as we have changed her hair colour.

“It’s £5 per ticket.”

The former model regularly sells her clothes and shoes on Depop (Credit: YouTube)

What has Katie been up to?

Furthermore, Katie recently shared an update on her terminally ill mum Amy during lockdown.

Amy suffers from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

On Instagram, Katie explained: “My mum looking so good today.

“She sent me this photo and I have to say she is so beautiful inside and out. I love her so much.

“Time is so precious, I hate not being able to see her because of shielding.

“I love you to the moon and back, mum.”

