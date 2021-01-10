Amy, mum of Katie Price, looks just like Princess in a new snap shared from isolation, according to the star’s fans.

The former model, 42, shared her sadness over being away from her terminally ill mum, 66, who is shielding from COVID-19.

And the radiant snap of her mother led to many of her fans comparing her to Katie’s eldest daughter, Princess, 13.

Indeed, they both share the same bouncy blonde locks.

Amy Price is terminally ill with a rare lung condition (Credit: SplashNews)

Katie hates being apart from mum Amy

Taking to Instagram, Katie penned: “My mum looking so good today, she sent me this photo and I have to say she is so beautiful inside and out, and I love her so much. Time is so precious, I hate not being able to see her because of shielding. I love you to the moon and back, mum.”

One fan remarked: “This is where Princess gets her hair from.”

And a second user commented: “It’s Princess!” and a third user posted: “You look like your mum and so does Princess. Beautiful lady.”

Whereas a fourth user shared: “I see the looks of Princess and Bunny [Katie’s six-year-old daughter] in her.”

Princess Andre has gorgeous blonde curls just like her Gran Amy (Credit: YouTube)

What is wrong with Amy Price?

Amy was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in 2017.

That same year, she appeared on Loose Women with Katie and said the doctors told her she may only have three to four years to live.

Amy told the panel of her diagnosis: “It’s like scarring of the lungs. It actually stops you breathing and it is progressive.

“It goes up the lungs – and in the end you won’t be able to breath.”

In an interview with The Sunday Mirror, she said she had refused a lung transplant offer from daughter Katie.

Amy explained: “I said no, you’re not going to do that. You’ve got to think if, by any chance, it went wrong, who’s going to look after your kids?”

Before adding: “Kate is my child, not the other way around.”

On an episode of Katie Price: My Crazy Life on Quest Red last year, Katie spoke of how her mother’s diagnosis was taking its toll.

She said she had taken to drugs and alcohol in 2019 as way of coping with the many stresses in her life.

And for Katie Price, this included her mum being terminally ill.

Katie said: “This is why I can’t go back to my house, the times I’ve done coke there, all the parties there.

“It got to the point where I literally can’t talk to anyone.”

She added: “My mum is terminally ill, I don’t want to stress her out. Yeah, I turned to coke and I turned to drink.”

