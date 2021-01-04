Katie Price is flogging her old hair extensions after previously wearing them for six weeks.

The former glamour model, 42, is giving fans the chance to get their hands on her used locks – for just £5!

Announcing the news on Instagram, Katie revealed the £1000 extensions were being sold in a raffle.

Katie Price is giving away her previously used hair extensions (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why is Katie Price flogging her hair extensions?

According to the Daily Star, extension specialists Weaves and Waves announced the raffle over on their Instagram profile.

The post read: “Katie Price is raffling off her head unit of £1000 worth of hair extensions. Only worn 6 weeks as we have changed her hair colour.

“It’s £5 per ticket.”

Katie, who regularly sells her clothes and shoes on selling app Depop, shared the post to her story.

Katie had worn the extensions for six weeks (Credit: Katie Price YouTube)

Read more: Katie Price reveals son Harvey gave her inspiring New Year’s present

What did fans say?

Fans were disgusted over the used extensions, with one tweeting: “Katie Price stooped to new lows here, raffling the hair off her head for a fiver a pop.”

A second said: “Still can’t believe the queen Katie Price is raffling off her smelly 6 week worn in hair extensions.”

Katie Price stooped to new lows here, raffling the hair off her head for a fiver a pop

Another added: “Does she have no shame for what it does and the embarrassment on her kids horrible thing. It makes my skin crawl.”

A fourth wrote: “It will be toe-nail clippings and bits of broken veneers next.”

Katie and Carl have been trying for a baby (Credit: SplashNews)

Is Katie expecting a baby?

Over the weekend, the mum-of-five dropped a huge hint she may be expecting a baby with boyfriend Carl Woods.

The star sent the rumour mill into overdrive after posting a snap of folic acid pills, which help prevent birth defects.

Beneath the photo of the pills, she added: “Yep it’s that time, get ready @carljwoods. I love you boo.”

Read more: Katie Price delights Instagram fans with family pic of kids and Carl Woods

Meanwhile, Katie recently confirmed that she and Carl wanted a baby of their own.

She told The Sun: “I’m not getting any younger.

“It would be amazing to enter the New Year with a baby on the way and a ring on my finger.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.