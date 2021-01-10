The sister of Katie Price, Sophie Price, has revealed her 20-week baby scan.

The charity worker, 31, is pregnant with her first child.

This comes just under a week after former glamour model Katie, 42, appeared to tease she is pregnant with her sixth child.

Sophie, who works for Children In Need, took to Instagram to show the scan pictures.

Addressing her some 40,000 Instagram followers: “Yesterday we had our 20-week scan, and I can’t believe we’re half way there already! The weeks are flying by! So excited.”

Katie and Sophie training for a marathon in 2009 (Credit: SplashNews)

Sophie first announced her pregnancy back in November. She shared her first scan images in a snap also featuring her partner Harry Brooks.

Is Katie Price pregnant?

Meanwhile, six days ago Katie teased her own Instagram followers that she may be pregnant.

She shared a snap of folic acid tablets to her Stories.

Addressing her some two million plus Instagram followers, she captioned the snap with: “Yep it’s that time, get ready @carljwoods I love you Boo.”

The snap of folic acid was a big hint from Katie (Credit: Instagram)

The mum-of-five has made no secret of the fact she would love to have a child with her partner of eight months, Carl Woods.

Speaking to The Sun in December, she said: “I’m not getting any younger… I do look younger as I get older but you know what I mean.”

She added: “It would be amazing to enter the New Year with a baby on the way and a ring on my finger.”

However, Katie has yet to formally confirm that she is pregnant.

How are Katie and Sophie Price related?

Sophie and Katie are half-siblings.

They share the same mother, Amy Price, but have different fathers.

Sophie and Katie have always been close, and Sophie’s regularly appeared on Katie’s reality series over the years.

Back in the day, Sophie also tried her hand at glamour modelling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Price (@sophie_pricey)

But in recent years she’s established a career in the charity sector.

And she also graduated with a master’s degree in history in 2019.

Katie proudly attended her graduation ceremony.

She told OK! magazine at the time: “She always loved history and she’s proud of herself even though she’s dyslexic.”

