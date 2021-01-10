Katie Price watched the latest episode of The Voice and looked miffed as her boyfriend Carl Woods slated her singing voice during a light-hearted row.

The loved-up pair bickered as they watched television on Saturday (January 9) night – with Carl saying the former glamour model couldn’t sing.

But the star insisted otherwise – and even threw down the gauntlet to television bosses by saying she would happily sign up for The Masked Singer or The Voice.

In clips shared on her Instagram Stories, the 42-year-old insisted she had solid vocals and warbled a few notes in a bid to prove her point.

But Carl told her she was “an absolutely [bleep] singer”.

Katie argued that she’s a great singer (Credit: SplashNews)

Katie and Carl watch latest episode of The Voice

“You’ve got to admire her for trying though,” he conceded.

Katie, who has had a crack at a pop career in the past and once tried out for the Eurovision Song Contest, wasn’t taking it lying down.

She sang a bit more, exclaiming: “I can, I can! I can sing!”

The TV star later shared another video when the pair were watching The Voice.

Carl Woods and Katie Price (Credit: SplashNews)

“We are now watching The Voice and I know for a fact they would turn for me,” she said, referring to the way the judges turn their chairs to face the singers if they like what they hear.

But Carl piped up: “Turn the other [bleeping] way!”

Is Katie Price after a go on a singing talent show?

Katie then suggested he “challenge” her to go on one of the singing programmes.

Laughing, he said: “This is Katie begging to go on the programmes so producers if you are watching and you need some [bleep] singers, there is one here who is gagging for it!”

“I am not begging, I am literally digging a hole to go on any of it,” Katie replied.

“Any of it, Stars In Their Eyes, Celebrity X Factor, any of it, I will do it!”

Katie Price and Carl Woods (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Katie and Carl meet?

Carl and Katie started dating during the first national lockdown of 2020, and they were reportedly introduced through mutual friends.

The pair are now a serious item and Katie has hinted that Carl is “The One”.

Posting on Instagram earlier this year, she said the “connection we have for each other is totally something I’ve never experienced”.

