Carl Woods slams and shames troll after abuse against him and Katie Price

Carl Woods has hit out at a troll after claiming he’s got near constant online abuse since he began dating girlfriend Katie Price.

The one-time Love Island star, 31, shared an abusive online message he’d received on Instagram.

In it the user says: “What an absolute [bleep] you are!! And your wife is an old [bleep]!”

Carl proceeded to tag the user’s alleged employer and wrote: “This is the kind of guy you have working under your name? Really?”

He then claimed to have been blocked by the user.

Carl Woods isn’t afraid to stand up to trolls (Credit: SplashNews)

Carl is fiercely loyal to Katie

This comes after Carl said on YouTube that he’s been inundated with online abuse since he coupled up with former glamour model Katie, 42, this year.

Carl said to Katie’s daughter Princess, 13: “It is hard. I always get wound up…Where as you [Katie] are always like ‘don’t even read it, don’t even read it.'”

Before explaining: “The abuse I get, just from having your mum as my girlfriend is ridiculous.

“It is absolutely incessant. Daily. Horrific stuff – I think if you don’t just ignore it and become resilient to it – it will literally eat you alive.”

Finally saying: “I’ve never known anything like it.”

Carl has defended his girlfriend Katie many times online (Credit: YouTube)

One user said he ‘should be shot’

He’s called out trolls many times on Instagram, and he even told The Sun that one said he should ‘be shot’.

Carl told the paper: “I’ve been trolled to [bleep] and had the most horrific things inboxed to me and said about me, just because I got myself a girlfriend.

“I’ve been told I should have been shot.

“I recently lost a family member and I was told they would be ashamed of me if they could see I was dating Katie.”

Katie Price says she’s found ‘the one’ with Carl Woods (Credit: YouTube)

Meanwhile, Katie and Carl have been dating for around seven months now.

They claim to have never spent a day away from one another, and even have their faces tattooed on one another’s forearms.

In fact, Katie says she hopes to have a baby with Carl, which would be her sixth child.

Meanwhile Carl had said he plans to propose to Katie, but when she least expects it.

Once again speaking to The Sun, Carl explained: “She asks me every day when I’m going to propose but it will never be expected. It will be when she’s got no f-ing idea.

Before adding: “I know what I’m going to do – it’s planned, and she’ll be in tears.”

