Carl Woods quits booze as he supports his sober girlfriend Katie Price

Carl Woods says he is now sober in support of his girlfriend Katie Price.

The one-time Love Island star, 31, says he has quit alcohol in solidarity with his love Katie, 42.

Taking to social media, he shared a snap of alcohol-free Heineken beer.

Sharing in view of his 127,000 Instagram followers, he captioned: “When she don’t drink no more…

Katie Price and Carl Woods claim to be utterly devoted to one another (Credit: YouTube)

“So neither do you.”

He jokingly added: “It’s about to get wild.”

Carl is ever the supporting boyfriend, as Katie has been reportedly sober for over a year now.

Katie has openly spoken about her past troubles

She checked herself into The Priory at the end of 2019, and now says she is alcohol and drugs free.

On an episode of Katie Price: My Crazy Life on Quest Red last year, she opened up about her struggles.

She said: “This is why I can’t go back to my house, the times I’ve done coke there, all the parties there.

Katie says she is now sober (Credit: SplashNews)

“It got to the point where I literally can’t talk to anyone.

“My mum is terminally ill, I don’t want to stress her out. Yeah, I turned to coke and I turned to drink.”

Meanwhile, she recently celebrated enjoying her first sober Christmas in years.

She told The Sun: “I used to love a Tia Maria and Coke on Christmas Day, or a porn star martini, and I didn’t even think about it.”

How did Carl and Katie meet?

Carl and Katie started dating in the first national lockdown of 2020.

They were reportedly introduced through mutual friends.

They’ve been inseparable ever since, and say they’ve never shared a day apart.

Carl and Katie at their first red carpet event together (Credit: SplashNews)

Both have expressed a deep desire to have a baby together.

This would be Katie’s sixth child, and Carl’s first.

Katie recently teased she may be already pregnant, when she shared a snap of pregnancy folic acid vitamins on Instagram.

Carl has also said he intends to marry Katie.

But he wants to propose to her when she least expects it.

Katie told new! magazine: “He says it’s going to happen when I least expect it. We will get engaged and get married, 100%. But he won’t tell me when. He says it’ll be very soon.”

