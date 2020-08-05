Katie Price finally reunited with poorly son Harvey after Turkey holiday

Reality star Katie Price has finally reunited with her son Harvey after arriving home from holiday.

The 42-year-old star recently jetted to Turkey with new man Carl Woods and her children, Junior and Princess.

Despite being "heartbroken" Harvey was unable to join the family on the trip, Katie was all smiles as she reunited with her son today (August 5).

Katie Price and Harvey's sweet reunion

Katie documented the special moment on Instagram, sharing a snap alongside Harvey in their home.

She captioned the shot: "Back home with my @officialmrharveyprice ❤️❤️."

The mum-of-five followed the post with a video of herself cuddling up to the teen.

Harvey said: "I love it when Mummy's home."

Katie Price has finally reunited with son Harvey following her holiday to Turkey (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie kissed Harvey tenderly on the cheek, later adding: "Love you!"

Fans rushed to comment on the adorable video, with one saying: "I love Harvey so much... Katie your children are a credit to you ❤️."

Another gushed: "Sooooo cute! you’re amazing katie ❤️."

A third added: "💕 he is adorable hope he is better now x."

The mum-of-five shared her reunion with Harvey on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why wasn't Harvey allowed on holiday?

Harvey, who is autistic and partially blind, spent over a week in hospital with breathing problems ahead of Katie's trip abroad.

Sadly, doctors reportedly declared him unfit to travel and Katie was forced to leave her son in the UK.

Speaking about Katie's decision to not take Harvey to Turkey, a source told The Sun: "Harvey will stay at home with his carer and Katie will still go.

"She's taking Princess and Junior and some of their friends and she didn't want to cancel their holiday and let them down, especially as Princess's birthday party was interrupted by Harvey going to hospital."

Harvey was declared unfit to travel after spending time in hospital (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Katie recently said doctors "discovered things" about Harvey, but she's not ready to reveal what they are.

She explained in a video: "They've discovered things about him, but I'm not ready to reveal what they are. But they have discovered things, which is why he's still in hospital."

Katie Price's holiday drama

Typically, Katie's holiday wasn't without some drama after breaking both her feet in a bizarre accident.

The former glamour model was taken to hospital after jumping off a wall at a theme park and fracturing both heels - leaving her unable to walk for three to six months.

