Katie Price shares touching tribute to daughter Bunny on her sixth birthday

Katie Price has shared a heartfelt tribute to daughter Bunny on her sixth birthday.

The 42-year-old model marked the special day by posting a series of throwback photos on Instagram, including some of Bunny as a baby and others with her four siblings.

She also touched upon her "traumatic pregnancy" in the caption of the post.

What did Katie Price say?

The mum-of-five wrote: "Happy birthday to my beautiful daughter Bunny who’s 6 today and after a traumatic pregnancy and with her being very premature, she had grown into a beautiful confident little girl with a massive personality."

Happy birthday to my beautiful daughter Bunny.

Fans rushed to comment their well-wishes, with one saying: "I admit, she is an absolute delight. Always singing and dancing. Happy birthday Bunny."

Another wrote: "Happy birthday Bunny have lots of fun today and get spoilt."

A third shared: "Happy birthday Beautiful Bunny."

Katie Price shared a heartfelt tribute to daughter Bunny on her birthday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

And older sister Princess Andre added: "I love my little sister."

Katie welcomed Bunny into the world back in 2014 with former husband Kieran Hayler.

Bunny's special day

While Katie may still be on holiday in Turkey without her daughter, she's certainly getting spoilt at home.

Taking to Instagram, Kieran uploaded a snap of little Bunny surrounded by a mountain of presents and cards.

He said: "Happy 6th birthday to my beautiful gorgeous cheeky little bunny bops. How are you 6 years old. Time has gone so quick. You're such an intelligent, well mannered and kind little girl.

"Without fail we smile and laugh each day, you're my best friend and my little sidekick.

"Love you with the whole of my heart."

The youngster could be seen sweetly smiling for the snap as she clutched onto pink balloons.

Katie and Kieran share son Jett and daughter Bunny (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie's holiday disaster

Meanwhile, Katie is currently recovering after breaking both her feet in a bizarre accident on holiday.

The former glamour model was taken to hospital in Turkey after jumping off a wall at a theme park and fracturing both heels.

Katie shared a photo of her bandaged feet and told fans she won't be able to walk for three to six months.

She explained: "Yes it’s true I have broken my ankles and my feet. I have to have both feet operated on and pins put in been told I won’t be able to walk for 3 to 6 months."

Katie is currently on holiday in Turkey (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Despite the accident, the TV star is soldiering on for the sake of children Junior and Princess.

She is also accompanied by new man Carl Woods on the trip.

Earlier this week, the couple denied they were engaged after Katie made the announcement on Instagram.

However, Katie - who has been married three times previously - revealed they cooked up the story for a bit of comedy fun.

