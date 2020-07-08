Kate Garraway confirms she is replacing Piers Morgan on GMB as she resumes presenting duties

Kate Garraway is set to replace Piers Morgan on GMB next week.

The presenter has been off work since her husband Derek Draper was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March.

Kate Garraway will host GMB on Monday (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway returns to GMB

The GMB star has confirmed she is returning to host the ITV breakfast show on Monday (July 13) and Tuesday (July 14).

She will be joined in the studio by her close friend Ben Shephard as Piers and Susanna Reid take their two month summer break.

"I'm going to come back on Monday," she announced on Good Morning Britain today (July 8).

"You two are going and I'm coming back. I'm not sure I've got quite the fight to be Piers Morgan but I'm going to be here with Ben Shephard on Monday because you're going off."

A voiceover was then played to the studio, saying: "Welcome to Good Morning Britain with Kate Garraway."

Hearing the words marking her return to work caused Kate's eyes to water.

Derek Draper would want his wife to put their children first (Credit: ITV)

Doctors concerned for GMB host

Speaking to Piers and Susanna, she revealed that. NHS staff were concerned about her wellbeing.

"The doctors have said you've got to get on," she admitted. "They're kind of worried about me.

"I couldn't have done anything...I have literally been spending 24 hours a day researching everything and talking to people from all around the world trying to get the best care for Derek – which he has got.

"The NHS are extraordinary. The people working with him have been amazing.

"I mean, the hours. and the days that they're giving not just to Derek but to everyone is unbelievable.

"And it is their work. It's not a miracle, though we don't thank you God that [Derek is] still here."

Ben Shephard will co-host GMB with Kate (Credit: ITV)

Kate putting her children first

Opening up about Derek, Kate acknowledged that he would want her to be back at work.

Not only is her return to work good for her wellbeing, but it's also good for their two children Billy and Darcey.

"Derek would not just be saying come back to work but he would be saying why haven't you done it before," Kate added. "I know he would.

"As he got into the ambulance he said, go inside and make [the children] feel safe to me because they're going to be panicking about this – that was his priority.

‘Wonderfully his eyes are opening.’



‘It's a desperate situation but there’s fantastic hope he’s still alive.’



Kate Garraway joins us in the studio to update us on how her husband Derek is fighting against the devastating effects of coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/eEw0MQTPio — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 8, 2020

"My job now is to make them feel safe and to make them feel like they have a future and a world.

"Whatever happens with Derek, we hope and believe that he can come back, but whatever happens, they have to feel like they have a world.

"And to see me getting on, they know they're going to have to go to school in September."

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays at 6am.

