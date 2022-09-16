Kate Garraway hits back at troll who branded her ‘dreadful’ hosting GMB

Kate Garraway took to Twitter to hit back at a troll who branded her “dreadful” in latest news.

The 55-year-old didn’t let the troll’s cruel words upset her as she fired back with a witty response.

The Good Morning Britain star was subjected to the cruel words from a Twitter troll on Thursday.

Kate responded to the troll yesterday after they branded her “dreadful” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Garraway hits back at troll on Twitter

“Now is not the time for the dreadful @kategarraway to be fronting #gmb,” the troll tweeted on Thursday.

“What are you thinking?” they asked.

Their snide tweet didn’t escape the notice of Kate herself, who took to the replies to fire back with a witty response.

“Crikey that’s not very ‘light of the world’,” she wrote in reference to the troll’s Twitter handle.

Kate’s appearance on Good Morning Britain today drew comments (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway on GMB today

Meanwhile, Kate’s appearance on Good Morning Britain today (September 16) got viewers talking.

The broadcaster was wearing a black dress and a pearl necklace.

The Queen was, of course, a big fan of her pearl necklace, and it seems as though Kate was paying subtle tribute to her by wearing her own pearl necklace.

However, viewers seemed to think that she was channeling Camilla, more than paying tribute to the Queen. This then led to some viewers taking to Twitter to poke fun at the presenter.

Is Kate Garraway wearing her pearls in honour of the Queen?

“@kategarraway have you been dressed by Camilla this morning?” one viewer tweeted.

“Kate’ giving off Camilla vibes in the studio today,” another viewer said.

“Is Kate Garraway wearing her pearls in honour of the Queen?” a third wrote.

“Kate Garraway looks absolutely beautiful this morning on @GMB,” another gushed.

GMB star Kate Garraway spoke of her son’s tribute to the Queen last week following her passing (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway on son Billy’s tribute to Queen

Speaking of tributes to the Queen, Kate revealed that her son had paid tribute to the Queen in a respectful way last week.

The day after the Queen’s passing, Kate was reporting on GMB live from outside Buckingham Palace as she spoke to people paying their respects.

Whilst out there, Kate spoke to Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard about what her son had done to pay tribute.

“I just found out actually a few minutes ago that my son Bill went to school today all dressed in black,” she said.

“I didn’t even know that he had really taken in what had happened and yet somehow there he is, 13 years old, completely on his own felt moved to do that,” she continued.

Kate, dressed all in black herself, then went on to pay tribute to the Queen and discuss her legacy.

Read more: Susanna Reid issues warning to fans after seeing Queen lying-in-state at Westminster Hall

What do you think of Kate’s response to the troll on Twitter? Head to our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!