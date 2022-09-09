Kate Garraway stunned as she discovers son Billy’s tribute to Queen

Kate Garraway was left stunned after finding out news about her son Billy’s touching tribute to the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II died yesterday at the age of 96 at Balmoral in Scotland.

Announcing the news of her death, a statement read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The Queen died yesterday at the age of 96 at Balmoral (Credit: BBC)

Kate Garraway stunned by her son’s tribute

During today’s Good Morning Britain special, Kate, 55, reported from outside Buckingham Palace.

She said: “I just found out actually a few minutes ago that my son Bill went to school today all dressed in black.

“I didn’t even know that he had really taken in what had happened and yet somehow there he is, 13 years old, completely on his own felt moved to do that.”

Meanwhile, dressed in all-black, Kate discussed the Queen’s impact with Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard who were in the studio.

Susanna Reid, Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway on Good Morning Britain today (Credit: ITV)

GMB today

“She had sparkling eyes, even at the beginning of the week,” Susanna said. “We knew this moment was coming and yet it is a shock. She had the longest reign of any monarch. She was the constant presence in all of our lives.”

In addition, Susanna added: “She was dignified, dutiful, devoted to her family and to the Commonwealth. She gave a life of service. I reflected yesterday, we knew she couldn’t be immortal and yet we hoped she would be. It is quite a moment.”

Meanwhile, Kate then said: “The atmosphere here has been one of we all knew this would happen but didn’t want it to. Flowers are being laid.

“I’m lucky enough I pass these gates every day on the way to work. There’s always tourists here and there is always a secret feeling, ‘I wonder if we will see the Queen’.

“People are already responding saying I can’t believe we won’t see her again.”

Social media tributes

Paying her respects after the news of the Queen’s death was announced, Kate wrote on her Instagram: “RIP HM Queen Elizabeth II .

“We will forever be in your debt for your lifetime of dedication. Mother, grandmother , great grandmother – my thoughts are with all the Royal family for their loss.”

In addition, she added: “Sending love too to all those, like me, who feel the loss of her extraordinary presence as a constant in all our lives, seems even now, strangely and unsettlingly unreal.”

‘We knew that she couldn’t be immortal and yet I think we all hoped she might be.’@susannareid100 and Ben Shephard pay tribute to The Queen. pic.twitter.com/FMaEkddS9n — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) September 9, 2022

Tributes to the Queen

Meanwhile, Susanna also took to her Instagram page and wrote: “No one more likely to be so loved, admired and respected than Her Majesty The Queen and although she cannot be immortal, I think we have always hoped she might be.”

