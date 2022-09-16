On GMB today, Kate Garraway appeared to pay “tribute” to the late Queen.

Viewers picked up on the apparent tribute but couldn’t help but compare Kate to the new Queen Consort, Camilla.

This led to viewers taking to Twitter to poke fun at the 54-year-old.

Kate grabbed attention today on Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway’s outfit on GMB today

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw Kate and Ben Shephard hosting.

As with every day this week, the show focused on the Queen, her passing and her legacy. They also discussed her upcoming funeral, which takes place on Monday (September 19).

During the show, they also spoke to Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford and London mayor Sadiq Khan.

However, it wasn’t the topics at hand that grabbed the viewers’ attention – it was Kate’s appearance.

The 54-year-old was wearing a black dress today, with a white necklace. She had also curled her hair too.

Many viewers thought that she was channeling Camilla, the Queen Consort, with her appearance today, and it’s not hard to see why.

Kate channeled Camilla today, according to Good Morning Britain viewers (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react to Kate’s appearance on GMB today

Plenty of viewers picked up on the resemblance on Twitter today.

“@kategarraway have you been dressed by Camilla this morning?” one viewer tweeted.

“Kate’ giving off Camilla vibes in the studio today,” another said.

“Nice to see Kate wearing a pearl necklace [wink emojis],” a third wrote.

“Kate Garraway looks absolutely beautiful this morning on @GMB,” another tweeted.

“Is Kate Garraway wearing her pearls in honour of the Queen?” a fifth said.

Martin Lewis broke down on Good Morning Britain earlier this week (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis gets emotional on Good Morning Britain

It isn’t the first time that GMB has grabbed viewers’ attentions this week.

On Wednesday, Martin Lewis broke down on GMB after sharing a heartbreaking story about his personal life.

The money-saving expert said that he relates to Prince Harry and Prince William because like them, his own mother also died tragically.

“I mentioned this earlier, and I wasn’t going to say it on air, but [Diana’s death] resonates with me very powerfully as someone who lost his mother at the same age as Harry was at the time,” he said.

“The road accident – I find it very difficult to watch. Thank goodness I wasn’t forced to walk behind my mother’s coffin. I didn’t even go. It does bring back some memories.”

Martin then got visibly emotional, before asking Susanna to continue the segment without him as he regained his composure.

“I didn’t know that about your late mum, one thing is for sure she would be so proud of you,” one viewer tweeted Martin after.

