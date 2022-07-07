Kate Garraway has paid tribute to her children after revealing her husband, Derek Draper, is back in the hospital.

Derek was first hospitalised back in March 2020 after contracting COVID-19.

At the time, he spent more than a year in the hospital. Last April, he returned home and has been receiving round-the-clock care from his family ever since.

Speaking at the TRIC Awards last night (July 6), Kate gave an update on her husband’s health and shared some insight into how her family have been coping.

Kate Garraway has given the latest update on her husband, Derek (Credit: Splashnews)

Kate Garraway pays tribute to her children

“He’s okay, he’s back in the hospital actually, so that’s development. There we are. I don’t know what I can say,” the Good Morning Britain star said.

She revealed that the couple’s two children, Darcey, 16, and Billy, 12, have been supporting their father, adding: “They’ve been amazing – all the way through.”

Kate’s been having a tough time of it lately.

She recently took to social media after accidentally leaving her husband’s medical supplies in a taxi.

She explained to fans: “@BC_Lostproperty help!! Have just brought Derek home in a mobility black cab from the hospital for a weekend visit – & have left a case with all his meds and kit in the front!

“The driver recognised me but may not know it’s there – please look & get in touch – need urgently!!”

Kate Garraway regularly gives fans updates on Derek’s condition (Credit: Splashnews)

Thankfully, Kate managed to get the case back in the end.

She later revealed to her followers: “It’s been returned! Thanks to all who reached out – the message got to driver lovely Robert who has returned it – phew and thanks to all.”

Meanwhile, Kate’s been open and honest about her journey with Derek and how it’s impacted their marriage.

She recently told Good Housekeeping: “When you nearly lose someone, it certainly brings everything into sharp focus.

“In many ways, we’re still learning how we are as man and wife, as so much has changed.”

