Kate Garraway issues ‘urgent’ plea on Twitter over husband Derek

Kate Garraway has issued a plea on Twitter after accidentally leaving husband Derek Draper‘s medical supplies in a cab.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 55, shared a message on Twitter on Friday to ask the Black Cabs Lost and Found page for help.

Kate‘s husband Derek is battling the after-effects of Covid-19 and receives round-the-clock care.

Kate asked for help on Twitter (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway husband

In her message, Kate said: “@BC_Lostproperty help!! Have just brought Derek home in a mobility black cab from hospital for a weekend visit – & have left a case with all his meds and kit in the front!

Read more: Kate Garraway makes heartbreaking confession about her marriage to Derek Draper

“The driver recognised me but may not know it’s there – please look & get in touch – need urgently!!”

Kate was supported by her followers as they also tried to help.

Derek has been in and out of hospital in recent weeks, Kate said (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One tweeted: “I know the driver Kate as he mentioned he’d taken you and your husband to me this evening.

“I’m trying to get in touch right now.”

Another commented: “I just hope you get it back Derek’s meds kit Kate.”

A third added: “Thank god the driver recognised you Kate.

“Hopefully the cab driver will have recognised Derek aswell and will realise Derek needs his meds and the kit you left in the front of the cab.”

Kate recently admitted she and Derek are still “learning how we are as man and wife” (Credit: ITV)

Derek spent more than a year in hospital after contracting Covid back in March 2020.

He returned home last April and now receives round-the-clock care.

Last month, Kate told her fans that Derek had been in and out of hospital lately.

She said on Instagram: “So Derek has been in and out of hospital a lot recently.

“Hopefully the wonderful health teams will help him improve but I woke up early feeling exhausted and very fretful.”

Derek Draper latest

Kate also opened up about her relationship with Derek in an interview with Good Housekeeping.

Read more: Does Alex Scott have a partner? What happened with her Coronation Street ex?

She said: “In many ways, we’re still learning how we are as man and wife, as so much has changed.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.