Kate Garraway reveals husband Derek is ‘back in hospital’ in latest sad development

Kate Garraway has revealed her husband Derek Draper is back in hospital amid his battle with Long Covid.

Derek was hospitalised back in March 2020 after contracting Covid-19.

He went into a coma and spent more than a year in hospital. Last April, he returned home and has been receiving round-the-clock care.

Now, Good Morning Britain presenter Kate has said Derek is “OK” but back in hospital.

Kate Garraway husband

Speaking to The Sun, Kate said: “He’s OK, he’s back in hospital actually, so that’s a development. There we are.”

Derek has had a tough two years after contracting Covid-19 at the start of the pandemic.

Kate has been looking after her husband at home along with carers.

She also filmed two ITV documentaries about Derek’s illness and how they care for him.

More recently, at the weekend, Kate took to Twitter to issue an “urgent” plea after accidentally leaving Derek’s medical supplies in a cab.

She explained to fans: “@BC_Lostproperty help!! Have just brought Derek home in a mobility black cab from hospital for a weekend visit – & have left a case with all his meds and kit in the front!

“The driver recognised me but may not know it’s there – please look & get in touch – need urgently!!”

After many followers tweeted their support for Kate and seemingly got in touch to help, Kate issued an update.

On Sunday (July 3), Kate tweeted: “It’s been returned!

“Thanks to all who reached out – the message got to driver lovely Robert who has returned it – phew and thanks to all.”

Elsewhere, Kate make a sad confession about her marriage with Derek.

She admitted that “so much has changed” since Derek’s Covid battle.

Kate told Good Housekeeping: “When you nearly lose someone, it certainly brings everything into sharp focus.

“In many ways, we’re still learning how we are as man and wife, as so much has changed.”

