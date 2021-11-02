Kate Garraway admits concerns as she reveals Christmas plans with husband Derek

Kate Garraway has revealed her concerns as she plans Christmas with husband, Derek Draper.

Kate, 54, says she will have to adjust to a new normal, but she is still hoping to get Derek home to Chorley.

Speaking to Women’s Own, the star said: “This year, we have got him home – and fingers crossed we can keep him home. Of course, he’s not going to be putting on his Santa costume, going out with Darcey for a father-and-daughter Christmas shop or the same with Billy.”

Will Kate Garraway spend Christmas with Derek?

She continued: “None of those things are on the horizon at the moment so it’s adjusting to a new normal but also grateful he’s here at all. Which we didn’t have at all last year and feared would never happen.”

And on the subject of Christmas, she said that while she’d love to get Derek to Chorley, where he’s from, she’s aware that the journey would be exhausting for him.

Kate also said that she’d love the Garraway side of the family to visit, but joked that they probably wouldn’t want to spend Christmas with her because her oven is broken.

Kate has earned huge praise for her honesty about Derek since he fell seriously ill with Covid last year.

He spent over a year in hospital and still needs around the clock care, but he is now back at the family home.

Kate, who also presents a show on Smooth FM, won a National Television Award earlier this year for her emotional documentary, Finding Derek.

She also told the publication that she’s had to adjust to changes in her relationship due to Derek’s condition.

She explained: “It’s both emotional and physical because your relationship with the person has changed, but also what I’ve found is that some of things that floor me are when there are moments when Derek is very present and then the next moment he is not.”

Kate is adjusting to a ‘new normal’ with husband Derek

According to Kate, she sometimes feels overwhelmed by the loneliness when this happens, but she realises that she needs to focus on her husband’s needs rather than her emotions.

Meanwhile, Kate recently issued an apology to her followers on Instagram after not posting for a while.

She said that she was sorry but she’d taken time out to focus on her family.

