Kate Garraway has revealed the moment she told her husband Derek Draper about their NTAS win.

During last night’s awards ceremony, the Good Morning Britain host bagged best Authored Documentary for her powerful ITV show, Finding Derek.

The show followed Kate and Derek’s lives as he battled COVID-19 and its after-effects in hospital.

Kate received a standing ovation in the O2 arena and got emotional as she made a speech.

The star said: “I just want to say to all the Darceys, the Billys, the Dereks, and Derek’s family that whatever you’re going through and however you’re affected, you’re not forgotten.

“We want the joy back, we want it to be over; but if you’re still living with the scars, the fight goes on.

Kate became emotional as she picked up the award (Credit: ITV)

“Derek, you should be here and get the chance to tell his story. Derek you’re going to get the chance – believe!”

Meanwhile, Kate shared a photo to her Instagram account this morning showing the moment she FaceTimed Derek to tell him about their win.

The photo shows Kate holding up the NTA as Derek smiles on the other end of the phone.

Kate said: “Wow. Thank you so so much.

“Have been in such an emotional daze all night I failed to get a single photo of me or the brilliant @flickerproductions team who made #findingderek @theofficalntas!!

Kate vowed that Derek will one day be able to tell his story (Credit: ITV)

“But maybe this is the photo you most wanted to see anyway – Me FaceTiming Derek (via Darcey’s phone!) to tell him we had won! From him and from the bottom of our family’s hearts THANKYOU.

“For all who are struggling on and holding on to hope – this is for you.

“And to all the other wonderful nominations in the category.”

Her followers were emotional over the post as one person said: “Congratulations Kate! So well deserved.”

Kate’s husband Derek is battling the after-effects of COVID-19 (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote: “I don’t think anyone had a dry eye for you Kate. Very well deserved.”

Meanwhile, her celebrity friends also congratulated her.

Piers Morgan congratulates Kate

Piers Morgan wrote on Twitter: “Love her. Congrats ⁦@kategarraway – one of the bravest most inspiring people I’ve ever known.

Love her. ❤️

Congrats ⁦@kategarraway⁩ – one of the bravest most inspiring people I’ve ever known. People have no idea of the true hell she’s going through because she’s always putting others first & never complains. Just pray her Derek comes out the other side. #ntas pic.twitter.com/uhfT7oIsXs — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 9, 2021

“People have no idea of the true hell she’s going through because she’s always putting others first & never complains. Just pray her Derek comes out the other side.”

Susanna Reid added: “Huge congratulations to my amazing friend @kategarraway for winning the NTA for Finding Derek.

“Huge love, always, to Derek, Darcey & Billy and the whole family. Stay strong.”

Alex Beresford said: “His eyes say it all! So happy for you.”

