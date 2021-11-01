Kate Garraway issues apology as she returns to social media after break to ‘focus on family stuff’

Kate Garraway has apologised to fans on Instagram after taking a short break to focus on husband Derek and their kids.

Writing to her one million followers, she confessed to falling below the radar as her personal life took priority.

But Kate returned to social media with some good news – her Smooth Radio show has a record-breaking 2.5 million listeners.

She wrote: “Hey sorry not been on here for a while went below the radar for a bit to focus on home & family stuff – more of that to come.

“But what lovely news to come back to @smoothradio with this morning. Our show now has a record breaking over 2.5 million listeners.

“So glad you love the show as much as I do & here’s the star of it – my brilliant producer @jamesdanielsjd. See you tomorrow at 10!”

What’s the latest on Kate Garraway and husband Derek?

Kate posted a snap of herself with producer James.

Concerned fans commented on the post, with many saying that they are keeping Kate in their thoughts.

The Good Morning Britain host has had a tough 18 months following her husband, Derek Draper’s, battle with COVID.

Kate Garraway and husband Derek (Credit: Splash)

Kate has earned praise from all quarters with her honesty and grace during Derek’s hospitalisation and ongoing health struggles.

She won an NTA award this year for her moving documentary, Finding Derek.

It was revealed last month that Kate would be taking over from Piers Morgan on Life Stories.

The 54-year-old presenter also revealed who her dream guests would be.

Speaking on GMB, she said: “I’ve got to go through the gamut of being interviewed by HIM on Life Stories first before he goes off to pastures new. It’ll be lovely and I’ve got a big list of people I want to talk to.”

Gushing about her new job with Ranvir Singh, Kate then listed Tom Jones and Dawn French as some of the famous names she’d love to grill.

Kate was excited about her Smooth Radio show’s record breaking news (Credit: Splash)

Piers dropped the bombshell on Twitter that he’d be quitting his ITV show and that Kate would be his final guest.

Posting on October 22, he tweeted: “BREAKING NEWS: I’m quitting Life Stories after 12 years and 100 shows.

“My final one will be with ⁦my fabulous friend @kategarraway and she will then present the remaining 3 planned shows of the next series as I leave ITV to host my new global daily show.

“It’s been a blast!”

