Dr Hilary offers lifelong support to Kate Garraway amid husband’s ‘heartbreaking’ health battle

Kate Garraway has been branded an “inspiration” by Dr Hilary Jones, as her husband continues to battle long COVID.

Derek Draper is currently battling the long-term effects of coronavirus, after spending over a year in hospital.

In a new chat, Dr Hilary opened up on their “heartbreaking” journey.

Dr Hilary heaped praise on Kate Garraway amid Derek Derek’s health battle (Credit: SplashNews)

Kate Garraway labelled an ‘inspiration’ by Dr Hilary

Kate, 54, first approached Dr Hilary for advice when Derek fell ill in March last year.

In fact, it was the GMB medic who instructed for Kate to ring an ambulance for her poorly husband.

Now, Dr Hilary has heaped praise on his ITV colleague.

It has been heartbreaking to follow Derek’s illness

Speaking to HELLO!, Dr Hilary, 68, shared: “It has been heartbreaking to follow Derek’s illness which I was involved in from the start.

“Kate knows she will always have my support as well as that of the magnificent carers who are looking after him.”

In addition, he said: “I thoroughly admire the fact that she has been such a comfort and inspiration to others affected in a similar situation and is constantly thinking of them as well.”

Dr Hilary called Kate an ‘inspiration’ (Credit: ITV)

Kate previously opened up about her Dr Hilary in her book, The Power of Hope.

The mum-of-two recalled phoning an ambulance for Derek, after he woke up with a headache and sinus pain.

She went on to call Dr Hilary, who tested Derek over the phone.

In the book, she continued: “But I will never forget what I heard next. ‘You need to call an ambulance. Now,’ said Dr Hilary.

“He was completely serious, which I was not prepared for. ‘It’s worrying. His breathing really is not right.’ Even as I was dialling 999, I felt guilty that I might be wasting their time. But Dr Hilary had left no room for doubt, and now an ambulance was on its way.”

Kate regularly gives updates on Derek’s condition (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate issues update on Derek’s condition

Meanwhile, it comes after Kate’s recent interview with the Telegraph’s Stella magazine.

During the chat, the star admitted that Derek’s recovery is still ongoing.

However, there are moments of hope amongst the dark days.

She shared: “It’s not been easy.

“And although there are these extraordinary little moments that keep you going, it’s not as though there is something every day taking us forward.”

Kate added: “The doctors believe that there will be a trajectory, but that it’ll be very slow. Derek will still sleep for 20 hours a day, for example.”

