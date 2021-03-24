Kate Garraway left viewers in tears last night with her Finding Derek documentary.

The Good Morning Britain host documented her husband Derek Draper’s battle with COVID-19 in the ITV programme.

Derek has been in hospital since March last year after contracting the virus, which has ravaged his body.

Here’s 10 moments which broke viewers’ hearts during the one-hour show.

Kate broke viewers’ hearts with her Finding Derek documentary (Credit: ITV – Photographer: Tony Wards)

Kate Garraway documentary: Derek says he can’t cope

One moment which left viewers emotional was when Derek admitted he was struggling to cope.

Speaking on FaceTime with Kate, Derek said: “I’ve got to the point where I just think, [bleep] it. [Bleep] it.”

Kate asked, “As in die?” to which Derek said yes as Kate told him: “No, no.”

Derek admitted: “I don’t know how to cope, I don’t know how to cope.”

Kate promised to save Derek (Credit: ITV)

Kate promises to ‘save’ Derek

Meanwhile, following Derek’s emotional comments, Kate promised her husband she would “save” him during the emotional FaceTime call.

Kate told him: “I know you feel like you’re trapped in your head and it’s terrifying.

“But you’re coming home, you’re coming back to your life. And you will be the person better than you were before. You will be. And I will find a way to make it better OK?”

She added: “I promised you that I would save you and I’m gonna save you.”

Kate and Derek’s children spoke about their dad’s health battle (Credit: ITV)

Couple’s kids reveal fears over dad’s health

Kate and Derek’s children, Darcey and Billy, also spoke about their dad’s health.

Darcey told the camera: “We’ve heard rumours that he’ll get better before next year but we really don’t know.”

When asked if she thinks he’ll be back for Christmas 2020, Darcey said: “I hope so. But it might be hard because he might still be hooked up to things to help him survive…

“It’s not scary in the way that it looks scary, but it’s scary to think that we might lose him.”

Meanwhile, Billy added: “Dad usually does LEGO with me the most, but since dad’s not here I’ve been doing it on myself…

“I really want him back but we don’t know if he’s going to get better or not.”

Derek in hospital (Credit: ITV)

Kate admits she and Derek might have to fall in love again

In another moment, Kate spoke about the possibility of having to fall in love with Derek again if he’s “not her Derek” once he is out of hospital.

Kate said: “Well, he is still Derek, he is still him… he is still that person that you love but he will behave differently and will be physically different.

“Will I be okay? I wont be delighted because I wouldn’t wish that on him, it will be very tough on us both, but he is for better or worse…”

She added: “It may be a rather beautiful thing, I’m trying to look at it as a rather beautiful thing.

“I feel as though we might have to fall in love again, find out who each other are now a little bit.”

“Derek I miss you”

One moment which broke viewers’ hearts was when Kate shouted “Derek I miss you” as she picked up a photo frame from a pile.

One viewer said: “Oh Kate I’m crying for you… come on Derek fight you can do it.”

Derek’s first sign of emotion

Kate became emotional as Derek showed his first sign of emotion in the documentary.

On Derek’s 219th day in hospital, Kate sat on her bed with her phone in her hand as she showed a video of Derek showing emotion.

She explained: “Right, I’m going to find the first day he showed emotion, which is a big breakthrough.”

The video showed Derek in his hospital bed as Kate told him he was “amazing”.

He then broke down in tears as an emotional Kate said she was “so proud” of her husband.

Watching the footage, Kate became tearful as she said: “So that’s the first time he showed emotion.”

Derek broke down during a FaceTime call for Kate (Credit: ITV)

Kate calls her husband her “beautiful boy” in the documentary

One heartwarming moment saw Kate call Derek her “beautiful boy”.

During another FaceTime call, the star showed Derek their children performing the infamous lift from Dirty Dancing.

As the pair did the lift, Kate asked her husband: “Do you want to watch them being ridiculous? It’s their Dirty Dancing lift.”

She then added: “I love you darling. Beautiful boy.”

Derek laughs with son Billy

During another part, Derek shared a smile with his son Billy as he made Star Wars Lego.

Billy was sweetly telling his dad what he was making via FaceTime.

“We’ve got him back”

Another moment showed Kate speaking to Derek after he woke from his coma last year.

Kate exclaimed: “We’ve got him back, we’ve got him back, he’s back. We’ve been waiting a long time to speak to you.

“I’m so proud of you, you’re just so brilliant. Every day we’re getting closer to coming home and being with the kids.”

Derek’s touching message

At the end of the documentary, Derek delivered an emotional message to Kate.

He told her: “I love you forever and a day.”

