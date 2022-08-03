Joe Swash’s wedding to Stacey Solomon sounds as though it was a very emotional one, according to his now-wife last night (Tuesday, August 2).

Joe‘s family reportedly had to warn Stacey that Joe was very emotional just before she walked down the aisle.

Joe Swash very emotional before wedding

Last weekend, Joe and Stacey finally tied the knot.

The couple had been together since 2015 and got engaged in December 2020.

They were initially set to get married last summer, however, Stacey fell pregnant with baby Rose.

Almost a year and a half after getting engaged, Stacey and Joe tied the knot (albeit not legally) at their home – Pickle Cottage – last weekend.

And according to Stacey, it was a very emotional day – especially for Joe, who reportedly couldn’t stop crying on the day.

Joe Swash couldn’t stop crying at wedding

After a week or so of being quite quiet on Instagram, Stacey returned last night to share some wedding details.

In two short videos for her 5.3 million followers to see, Stacey revealed that the wedding was a very emotional day for both herself and Joe.

In the video, Stacey spoke about how they’re going to be getting their wedding photos and videos soon.

“I hope Joe cries again, I love seeing him cry, he cried so much on the wedding day,” she said.

“At one point while I was getting ready to walk down the aisle to marry Joe some of his family had to come up into the bedroom and say: ‘He’s a little bit distressed, he’s very emotional, don’t panic when you walk down the aisle, he hasn’t been able to stop crying,'” she laughed.

Joe cried walking down the aisle

Last week, it was revealed by Loose Women star Linda Robson that Joe cried walking down the aisle too.

Speaking to OK! magazine last week, Linda described Joe and Stacey’s wedding as being “absolutely amazing”.

She also spoke about how his mum, Kiffy, walked him down the aisle in place of his dad.

Joe’s father passed away when the actor was just 11 years old.

“It was very moving because Joe’s mum walked him up the aisle because he lost his dad a long time ago,” Linda said.

“Everyone cried. Stacey was crying, Joe was crying, everyone was crying,” she later added.

