Joe Swash forced to sleep in the shed after night on the lash

Presenter Stacey Solomon has revealed to fans why boyfriend Joe Swash slept in the shed last night.

Taking to her Instagram story, she explained to her followers what happened when Joe came home after a night out.

Why did Joe sleep in the shed?

She explained: "Shock of my life. Last night he went out for his sister's 30th. I thought he'd stayed out with his friends and family at someone's house."

Stacey can't contain her joy at Joe's hangover. (Credit: Instagram/Stacey Solomon)

What did Joe have to say?

Then, Joe chimes in, saying: "No, I was in the garden."

She continues, through giggles: "Turns out he came home and couldn't get in the house because we were all asleep. So, he slept in the shed."

Joe snaps back: "And got really dehydrated at about 3 o'clock and sat in the middle of my garden drinking out of a hose."

The next story post shows Joe standing in the kitchen with his hood up. In the video, he looks like he isn't feeling his best.

Joe Swash looks worse-for-wear. (Credit: Instagram/Stacey Solomon)

In the caption, she wrote: "He's so hungover and it's bringing me joy. Now he's worrying about what he could have caught from drinking from the hose."

She can be heard in the video, joking: "You alright there, bubs?"

Joe shakes his head and tries to blame his hangover on Stacey.

He says: "Not really. I'd be feeling a lot better if I didn't sleep in the shed. I know you locked me out on purpose."

Stacey replies: "No I didn't!"

It looks like at this stage Stacey realised that Joe isn't in a good mood after his night in the shed.

Stacey Solomon pregnancy rumours

Fans of Stacey got excited this week, thinking she might be pregnant after she had spoken about getting broody.

After posting on Instagram about an upcoming collaboration with fast fashion store Primark, eagle-eyed fans then spotted a comment from her best friend.

Mrs Hinch replied to the photo saying: "So pleased it’s all finally here! I can’t wait to go baby clothes shopping. Congratulations beautiful xx."

She said she simply meant shopping for her own son Ronnie and Stacey's toddler Rex.

