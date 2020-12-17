Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has spoken out for the first time since announcing she has quit the band.

The 29-year-old singer, who stunned fans after revealing she had stepped down from the girlband, broke her silence on Instagram today (December 17).

In the post, Jesy thanked her fans for the constant “love and support” in light of her announcement.

Jesy Nelson has broken her silence since leaving Little Mix (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Little Mix: What did Jesy Nelson say?

Taking to her Instagram Story, she wrote: “I just want to say thank you so much to everyone of you that has shown me so much love and support over the past few days.

“Some of your messages have made me feel so emotional and I appreciate it so much.”

Signing off, Jesy added: “Love you all.”

The post marks the first time the star has spoken publicly since Monday (December 14).

The singer shared a heartfelt statement on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Story/jesynelson)

Singer removes all trace of band from social media

Jesy’s touching message comes days after the star removed traces of Little Mix from her social media account.

As well as unfollowing the band’s manager Samantha Cox on Instagram, she also deleted mention of the group from her bio.

Her profile bio now includes a “Team Jesy” email address.

Fans pointed out that Jesy had unfollowed Modest! Management’s Samantha, with one saying: “The way the only person Jesy unfollowed is Little Mix manager.”

Jesy quit Little Mix earlier this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another added: “I know that maybe Jesy is managing her Insta account any more, but the fact she ‘unfollowed’ Sam Coxy. I don’t like her though because she is from Modest but [I don’t know], it is weird.”

The artist manager is still followed by her former bandmates Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

What’s next for Jesy?

It’s believed the star could build her fortune even more next year.

According to showbiz finance expert Kevin Roos, Jesy could go on to make a whopping £4.13 million.

Jesy announced her decision earlier this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kevin, director of ManySpins.com, said: “Next year, Jesy’s career could definitely lean towards presenting. She has such a great empathy for people that something like The Voice or X Factor could be a great place for her to be a mentor/judge.”

He added: “As well as singing, Jesy has created a name for herself in the TV word, after winning an NTA for her documentary ‘Odd One Out’.

“Another documentary on the reasons behind leaving Little Mix and mental health could be on the cards.”

The singer announced her decision to quit the band earlier this week, revealing it took a toll on her mental health.

She said in a statement: “The past nine years in Little Mix have been the most incredible time in my life.

“The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health. So after much consideration and with a heavy heart, I’m announcing I’m leaving Little Mix.”

