Jesy Nelson has revealed she is leaving Little Mix.

The singer posted a statement on her Instagram late this afternoon (December 14).

Jesy cited the impact that being in the band has had on her mental health as one of the reasons that she has decided to leave.

Jesy Nelson has revealed she is leaving Little Mix (Credit: Splash News)

Singer Jesy Nelson reveals she’s leaving Little Mix

The statement read: “To all my Mixers.

“The past nine years in Little Mix have been the most incredible time in my life.

“We have achieved things I never thought possible.”

She added: “The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health.

I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard.

I need to spend some time with the people I love, doing the things that make me happy.

“There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves rather than focusing on making other people happy, and I feel like now is the time to begin that process.

“So after much consideration and wit a heavy heart, I’m announcing I’m leaving Little Mix.”

Jesy added: “I need to spend some time with the people I love, doing the things that make me happy.

“I’m ready to embark on a new chapter in my life – I’m not sure what it’s going to look like right now, but I hope you’ll still be there to support me.”

Sending love to her bandmates

Jesy also thanked her bandmates.

“Most of all I want to say thank you to Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne for creating some of the most amazing memories I’ll never forget.

“I hope that you’ll continue to fulfil all of your dreams and keep on making music that people love.”

The girl band responded to Jesy’s sad news (Credit: Splash News)

Little Mix respond to Jesy’s news

Her Little Mix bandmates also shared a statement.

It read: “After an amazing nine years together Jesy has made the decision to leave Little Mix. This is an incredibly sad time for all of us but we are fully supportive of Jesy.

“We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being.”

They continued: “We are still very much enjoying our Little Mix journey and the three of us are not ready for it to be over.

“We know that Jesy leaving the group is going to be really upsetting news for our fans. We love you guys so much and are so grateful for your loyalty and continued support of all of us.

“We’re looking forward to seeing so many of you on tour.”

