Former Jeremy Kyle Show guest says star 'shouldn't be allowed' back on TV

One of Jeremy Kyle's previous guests has said 'he shouldn't be allowed back on TV' after it was announced that the presenter is set to make a big comeback.

Jeremy, 54, revealed that he was under new management yesterday (Thursday February 27 2020), but a guest has lashed out at the former daytime TV star, after the scandal that rocked his career.

Could Jeremy be on is way back? (Credit: ITV)

In May 2019, The Jeremy Kyle Show was axed by ITV after guest Steve Dymond tragically died.

Previous guest Kane Manning told Metro: "When I heard about it, I couldn’t believe it as it has come out of nowhere. He got all of that backlash before so he thought he’d have a break, but does he think he can come back and pretend nothing has happened?

The damage has been done now and no one would ever trust what he says.

He continued: "I mean everyone deserves a second chance but in my opinion, it is pointless, no one will listen."

Yesterday, The Can Group - Jeremy's new representatives - released a statement via its official Instagram account.

It said: "For 14 years, Jeremy Kyle dominated Daytime TV with his hugely successful eponymous talk show.

"He’s also proved a hit in prime time, fronting five successful series of his investigative current affairs brand, The Kyle Files. Jeremy’s runaway UK success was the catalyst for two syndicated US series as well as stints presenting two other ITV juggernauts, This Morning and Good Morning Britain.

It continued: "A committed father and family man, he’s also a cancer survivor who has miraculously just welcomed a new son (and grandson!) into the world. And after a year spent battling the unimaginable consequences of a devastating tragedy, Jeremy Kyle will be back soon to have his say: WATCH THIS SPACE!"

One followed responded: "Can't believe you are coming back to our screens," followed by three clapping hand emojis.

ITV has been plotting to bring Jeremy back (Credit: ITV)

Jeremy's controversial daily morning talk show was shelved for good after the tragic death of Steve, 63.

During his appearance, Steve reportedly failed a lie detector test and was found dead 10 days later.

As early as August last year, speculation was rife that ITV was plotting his comeback for 2020.

A source told The Sun: "Jeremy is a huge ratings draw and he has a great relationship with ITV, who are very keen to bring him back."

