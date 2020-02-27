Jeremy Kyle confirms return to spotlight after show was axed following guest's suicide

Jeremy Kyle is to make a big comeback following the axe of The Jeremy Kyle Show last year.

The ITV star’s new rep Claire Powell took to social media to herald the popular presenter's return, warning his fans to ‘watch this space’.

Alongside a picture of Jeremy, she wrote on Instagram: "We are pleased to announce that Jeremy Kyle has now signed exclusively to The CAN Group.

"For 14 years, Jeremy Kyle dominated Daytime TV with his hugely successful eponymous talk show. He’s also proved a hit in prime time, fronting five successful series of his investigative current affairs brand, The Kyle Files.

Jeremy Kyle will be back soon to have his say: WATCH THIS SPACE!

"Jeremy’s runaway UK success was the catalyst for two syndicated US series as well as stints presenting two other ITV juggernauts, This Morning and Good Morning Britain.

"Jeremy first came to prominence as a Sony Award-winning radio host who changed the game at BRMB, Virgin Radio, Capital FM, talkSPORT and talkRADIO.

Jeremy's daytime show ran for 14 years (Credit: ITV)

"Known for his honest, engaging opinions, Jeremy has also authored numerous columns for The Sun and a bestselling book for Hodder & Stoughton.

"A committed father and family man, he’s also a cancer survivor who has miraculously just welcomed a new son (and grandson!) into the world.

"And after a year spent battling the unimaginable consequences of a devastating tragedy, Jeremy Kyle will be back soon to have his say: WATCH THIS SPACE!"

The Jeremy Kyle Show was rocked by scandal last May when guest Steve Dymond, 63, died from an overdose 10 days after failing a love rat lie detector test on the daytime show.

The programme was immediately pulled from the schedule and day later ITV confirmed it had been dropped for good.

Carolyn McCall, ITV’s CEO, said: "Given the gravity of recent events we have decided to end production of The Jeremy Kyle Show.

"The Jeremy Kyle Show has had a loyal audience and has been made by a dedicated production team for 14 years, but now is the right time for the show to end.

Steve Dymond took his own life after filming the show (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

"Everyone at ITV's thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of Steve Dymond."

