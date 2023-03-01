Jeremy Clarkson been dealt a major blow as Who Wants to Be a Millionaire has apparently been axed following his controversial comments about Meghan Markle.

The 62-year-old presenter sparked major backlash last year after saying he “hated” the Duchess of Sussex and wanted to see her “paraded through the streets”.

He has sinced apologised publicly for his remarks, and privately to Meghan and Prince Harry.

Jeremy faced backlash for his comments about Meghan Markle (Credit: ITV)

Jeremy Clarkson on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Following his comments about Meghan, many voiced their outrage at Jeremy. Including his own daughter as well as fellow celebs like Carol Vorderman and John Bishop.

The Independent Press Standards Organisation (Ipso) also received more than 20,000 complaints over the article, which was published in The Sun.

The major backlash led to many people slamming the former Top Gear presenter and claiming that he should be sacked straight away.

As a result, Jeremy’s future as the host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? was thrown into question.

Jeremy’s future on Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? was up in the air (Credit: YouTube)

Jeremy Clarkson and Meghan Markle

Following the publication of Clarkson’s article, ITV boss Kevin Lygo indicated the channel had “no control” over what the Millionaire host writes.

He also said Clarkson would be retained – but also called on him to apologise.

In the middle of January, Jeremy offered a grovelling apology on Instagram. He told fans he was sorry “all the way from the balls of my feet to the follicles on my head”.

But now it appears the public have got their wish as Jeremy has apparently been ‘axed’ from hit show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

ITV boss Carolyn McCall had said the upcoming season of the popular quiz show will be his final series as host.

The next series of the show will be Jeremy’s last (Credit: ITV)

What did ITV say about Jeremy?

Jeremy has presented the revamped series of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? since 2018.

“We have a contract. We’re contracted to this [season], so we will do that. And then we have no future commitments,” Carolyn told Variety magazine.

But we don’t endorse that in any way. And there’s no place for that on ITV.

She added: “There was no dissent internally. We came out much quicker than anybody else, Amazon included.

“We just came out and said, ‘Yes, we do not endorse a single word that he said on that. And there’s no place for that on ITV.’ So we came out very quickly and just said, you know, that wasn’t on ITV. But we don’t endorse that in any way. And there’s no place for that on ITV.”

ED! has contacted reps for ITV and Jeremy for comment.

