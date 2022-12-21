An ITV boss has addressed the Jeremy Clarkson furore and spoke about his future on the channel.

The controversial presenter made headlines earlier this week after he declared that he “hates” Meghan Markle in a ‘vile’ rant.

Jeremy Clarkson sparks outrage for Meghan Markle comments

Following his comments, many voiced their outrage at Jeremy, including his own daughter as well as fellow celebs like Carol Vorderman and John Bishop.

What’s more, The Independent Press Standards Organisation (Ipso) has now received more than 20,000 complaints over the article, which was published in The Sun.

The major backlash led to many people slamming the former Top Gear presenter who claimed he should be sacked straight away.

But it seems Jeremy, who is no stranger to controversy, is not going anywhere.

ITV responds to calls for Jeremy Clarkson to be sacked

On Tuesday (December 20) the managing director of ITV Studios Kevin Lygo revealed if Jeremy will be staying on as the host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

I don’t know what he was thinking when he wrote that. It was awful.

Speaking at a Broadcasting Press Guild event in London, he said: “I would say what he writes in a newspaper column… We have no control over what he says.

“We hire him as a consummate broadcaster of the most famous quiz on television, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

“So it’s not quite in our wheelhouse but I don’t know what he was thinking when he wrote that. It was awful.”

Kevin was then asked if ITV will be keeping Jeremy as the host of the quiz show, to which he replied: “Yes, at the moment we are.”

Then, when asked if Jeremy represents ITV’s values, Kevin said: “No, of course he doesn’t in that instance.”

Viewers disgusted at ITV’s reaction to Jeremy Clarkson

Following the news that Jeremy will be keeping his job on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? viewers were not happy.

I am digusted at @ITV if they keep @JeremyClarkson

Many took to Twitter to share their thoughts and express their anger.

“I find it remarkable that @itv refuse to sack a man who time and again, makes sexist comments, ITV shame on you!” one person fumed.

Another raged: “I am disgusted at @ITV if they keep @JeremyClarkson as the host of WWTBAM.”

Echoing their thoughts, a third viewer simply wrote: “Shame on ITV.”

What did Jeremy say about Meghan?

In the rant about Meghan, Jeremy said: “At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.

“Everyone who’s my age thinks the same way.”

Following much backlash, Jeremy addressed his comments on Monday (December 19).

He said on Twitter: “Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it.

“In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones. And this has gone down badly with a great many people.

“I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future.”

