Jeff Brazier shares sweet photo with wife and sons in lockdown

Jeff Brazier shared a sweet picture with wife Kate Dwyer saying how much he's 'enjoying having her around' during lockdown.

The presenter and Kate, who got married in September 2018, are adjusting to life during the coronavirus pandemic like everyone else up and down the country.

Jeff Brazier says he is enjoying spending time with wife Karen during lockdown (Credit: Cover-Images.com)

Alongside the the cute snap of the couple having a cuddle, Jeff wrote: "What a test this is for people’s relationships!

"I’ve really enjoyed having the wife around because we clearly make a great team."

Insight into lockdown

Giving followers an insight into lockdown life, Jeff added: "We’ve reorganised the house from top to bottom.

"Taken the time to binge on Netflix and continue to help each other stay positive and focused in these slightly strange days of isolation.

"That said she’s just given me two jobs to do so if I sit around writing this post much longer I’m sure she’ll add another."

Jeff has also shared a video of Kate helping him cook.

He then posted a family snap of him and Kate cuddled up on the sofa with his sons with the late Jade Goody, Bobby and Freddie.

Jeff revealed they were settling down to watching Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, which he appeared on last year.

What did he say?

He captioned the shot: "Big love to all of the brave participants in this series of #saswhodareswins.

"The Brazier’s are hooked."

Jeff admitted they were 'having difficulties' back in October.

Marriage rumours

At the time, a spokesman said: "There is categorically no split between Jeff and Kate.

"They have had some difficulties but they are doing their utmost to work through them together and will continue to do so in private."

However, in January, both were seen with their wedding rings firmly back on, having put their problems behind them.

In November, Jeff revealed that baby plans had been put on hold.

He told Hello! magazine: "I thought when we got married we'd go straight in [and try and have a baby].

"But there seems to have been a change of heart about that, and a need for a little more time before those decisions are made."

