Ronan Keating’s wife melts hearts as she shares new photo of newborn daughter

Ronan Keating's wife Storm has shared a new photo of their newborn daughter.

Last month, the couple confirmed they had welcomed their second child together - a little girl called Coco.

On Sunday, April 19, Storm shared a snap of herself and Coco enjoying the sunshine.

The photo shows Storm wearing a bra top and sun hat while little Coco looked adorable in a frilly skirt.

Storm captioned the post: "First Frills."

What did fans say?

One person gushed: "Is that gorgeous red Irish hair coming through in the sunshine. Beautiful."

Another wrote: "Oh my gosh this is the cutest!"

Storm Keating welcomed their daughter last month (Credit: GTres / SplashNews.com)

A third commented: "What a beautiful picture of mum and daughter."

When did Ronan and Storm welcome their daughter?

The couple announced their little girl's arrival last month on social media.

Storm shared a black and white picture of herself after giving birth to Coco alongside Ronan.

She wrote: "A beautiful calm birth thanks to Claire Mellon and all the wonderful team at @theportlandhosp.

"Thank you so much for taking such great care of us. Coco Knox Keating, born 27.03.20."

Meanwhile, Ronan posted a snap of himself in scrubs holding his newborn.

He wrote: "A week ago today. Wow time flies she is already asking for pocket money."

Days later, Storm posted a snap of their son Cooper bonding with his baby sister.

Alongside a photo of the pair, she gushed: "He’s so in love."

Ronan and Storm welcomed Cooper, two, in 2017.

Meanwhile, Ronan also has three children with his ex, Yvonne Connolly - Jack, 21, Missy, 19, and Ali, 14.

Speaking about his new arrival on his Magic FM show, he said: "It was obviously very strange, because nobody could come into the hospital.

"It was just Storm and myself and little Coco in lockdown in the hospital.

"The nurses were amazing, the staff were brilliant. But it was just so different, it was so quiet."

