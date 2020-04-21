Worried Peter Andre says wife Emily is 'dodging bullets' on NHS frontline

Worried Peter Andre says his doctor wife Emily is 'dodging bullets on the NHS frontline' while key workers are 'fighting a world war without the guns'.

Pete, 47, admits he is worried about his wife's work looking after coronavirus patients and exposing herself to the deadly virus on a daily basis.

Peter Andre says wife Emily is 'dodging bullets' working on the NHS frontline (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Pete has been busy looking after their children Amelia, six, and Theo, three.

He also has his kids with Katie Price - Princess, 12, and Junior, 14.

What did Peter say?

He said that Emily goes straight upstairs and has a shower as soon as she gets home to avoid infecting the family.

It's like a world war but without the violence and guns.

Peter told The Sun: "We have dodged some bullets because obviously Emily has been exposed to the virus.

"We are thinking have we had it and it's gone or if she hasn't caught it by now, does that mean that she won't?"

Pete went on to reveal that five out of seven members of Emily's family are all working on the frontline.

He said he's worried about his parents in Australia who are in their 80s.

"It's like a world war but without the violence and guns," he added.

Pete went on to reveal that neither the family or Emily have been tested for coronavirus, saying they will 'wait their turn' like everyone else.

The singer said his busy life looking after the children is "nothing compared to what Emily is doing".

He said: "She deserves so much more than just a home-cooked meal, but that's the one thing I can contribute, that and looking after the kids."

Pete's son Junior had to self-isolate in his bedroom for seven days when he displayed coronavirus symptoms.

However, the family do not know if he had the virus for sure.

