Jane McDonald wearing sunglasses and smiling
News

Jane McDonald issues plea to her fans as she announces big news

The Channel 5 star is dreaming big!

By Joshua Haigh

Jane McDonald has issued a plea to her fans on Instagram.

Her latest series of Holidaying With Jane McDonald has become an overnight success.

As a result, Jane recently got the incredible news that she was up for a TV Choice Award.

The competition is heating up, and it turns out she’s now made it through to the last four nominations.

Jane McDonald wearing a black coat and sunglasses
TV presenter Jane McDonald has issued a plea with fans on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jane McDonald reveals good news

She revealed the exciting news with fans on Instagram, and issued a plea for them to help her bag the prize.

“I am so excited to be down to the last four nominations for Best Lifestyle Show for Holidaying with Jane McDonald,” she said.

Read more: Jane McDonald’s tears as she ‘paid her respects’ to her ‘hero’

“You can vote on the TV Choice website – go on you know you want to!!!”

Fans rushed to congratulate the star, with one saying: “Of course, we want to! And we will!!”

A second say: “Voted! You really deserve this more than anyone Jane!”

“You can count on my vote Jane,” exclaimed another.

Meanwhile, a fourth added: “I’d do anything for you, Jane!”

Read more: Made In Chelsea: Are Reza and Ruby still together?

Jane McDonald poses at The Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards
Loose Women Presenter Jane McDonald is up for a TV Choice Award (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It’s been a rough year for Jane

Making it to the latest round is amazing news for Jane, who has endured an incredibly tough year.

The Loose Women legend has spent the past year grieving the loss of her fiancé Eddie Rothe.

Eddie tragically died in March last year after a short battle with lung cancer.

In November of last year, Jane appeared on Loose Women to discuss her tragic loss.

She told the panel: “I don’t want to feel sad for the rest of my life because that wasn’t Ed. Ed was golden, smiley, he was beautiful.”

Meanwhile, the star recently donated over 60 of her gorgeous gowns to the hospice that cared for Eddie before his death.

Meanwhile, leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Coronation Street Fiz Jennie McAlpine
Jennie McAlpine’s weight loss: How Coronation Street’s Fiz dropped three dress sizes
Red-faced Jane McDonald issued apology over being ‘too heavy’
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 logo and comedian Ellie Taylor speaking on Lorraine
Comedian Ellie Taylor announced as latest Strictly Come Dancing 2022 contestant
Emmerdale Danny Miller returns
Danny Miller returning to Emmerdale for 50th anniversary alongisde two other show icons
Gyles Brandreth and Josie Gibson looking serious on This Morning today
This Morning star Gyles Brandreth under fire for ‘terrible’ suggestion today amid latest heatwave
Will Kirk smiling on The Repair Shop
The Repair Shop’s Will Kirk melts hearts with sweet photo of baby daughter as he shares special news