Jane McDonald issues plea to her fans as she announces big news

Jane McDonald has issued a plea to her fans on Instagram.

Her latest series of Holidaying With Jane McDonald has become an overnight success.

As a result, Jane recently got the incredible news that she was up for a TV Choice Award.

The competition is heating up, and it turns out she’s now made it through to the last four nominations.

Jane McDonald reveals good news

She revealed the exciting news with fans on Instagram, and issued a plea for them to help her bag the prize.

“I am so excited to be down to the last four nominations for Best Lifestyle Show for Holidaying with Jane McDonald,” she said.

“You can vote on the TV Choice website – go on you know you want to!!!”

Fans rushed to congratulate the star, with one saying: “Of course, we want to! And we will!!”

A second say: “Voted! You really deserve this more than anyone Jane!”

“You can count on my vote Jane,” exclaimed another.

Meanwhile, a fourth added: “I’d do anything for you, Jane!”

It’s been a rough year for Jane

Making it to the latest round is amazing news for Jane, who has endured an incredibly tough year.

The Loose Women legend has spent the past year grieving the loss of her fiancé Eddie Rothe.

Eddie tragically died in March last year after a short battle with lung cancer.

In November of last year, Jane appeared on Loose Women to discuss her tragic loss.

She told the panel: “I don’t want to feel sad for the rest of my life because that wasn’t Ed. Ed was golden, smiley, he was beautiful.”

Meanwhile, the star recently donated over 60 of her gorgeous gowns to the hospice that cared for Eddie before his death.

