James and Ola Jordan reveal secret to drastic weight loss following shock discovery at doctors

Strictly couple James and Ola Jordan have revealed the secret to their drastic weight loss in just five months.

The professional dancers shifted the pounds after they made a shocking discovery at the doctors – something which was “a hard pill to swallow”.

The former Strictly stars recently wowed fans with their new figures (Credit: SplashNews)

James and Ola unveil new slimmed-down figures

James and Ola, who have been married for nearly 20 years, recently stunned their fans by unveiling their new slimmed-down figures.

And now, the two have opened up about their weight loss journey, detailing exactly how they had achieved their new healthier look in just five months.

Since Ola posted that unflattering picture back in the summer, we have both shifted a lot of timber.

Speaking on Instagram, the former Strictly couple sat down to tell-all, while also revealing how they were branded “obese” by a doctor which convinced them to “shift a lot of timber”.

James and Ola told something ‘not very nice’ from the doctors

James began: “We’ve come on here today just to have a little chat with you, because so many people have commented and noticed that myself and Ola have lost a considerable amount of weight, which we have and we’re very proud of it.

It's a hard pill to swallow

“Since Ola posted that unflattering picture back in the summer, we have both shifted a lot of timber.”

Ola then chimed in: “I think we both needed that wake up call and realisation where we’d got ourselves to. We needed to change our ways and be healthy for Ella.”

“Because we were unhealthy,” James said, before adding: “We went to the doctor and were both told we were in the obese category.”

He continued. “Which for us as professional dancers, to be told that you’re obese wasn’t very nice.”

“It’s a hard pill to swallow,” Ola added.

James and Ola reveal weight loss secrets

James went on: “It is hard and we were stuck there a very long time. We had to change something, which we did.

“We had to start moving more, exercising more and change our diet.”

Ola explained: “We still have our treats and still eat what we want. But essentially you have to look at the whole picture.”

The couple then teased fans, saying: “We’ve found a really fun way to lose weight.”

They then instructed their combined 565k followers to comment if they wanted to find out more.

In July, Ola uploaded a picture of herself and James that she confessed to being “disappointed” by.

The former Strictly pro shared a snap of herself and James stood by the pool in their swimwear while on holiday.

After looking at it the pair revealed their shock at their “mum and dad bods”, with James and Ola admitting they were unhappy with the way they looked.

The pair found fame on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: Splash News)

James declares he prefers Ola ‘when she’s thinner’

Back in August, James made a shock confession about wife Ola Jordan’s weight gain.

The pro dancer admitted he had a “massive gut” and said he calls it his “overhang”.

James also addressed the fact that “Ola has put on weight too”.

The Strictly dancer bemoaned the fact that he can’t lift Ola above his head any more, saying that he would “love” to be able to do it again.

He also addressed questions about whether he still fancies his wife now that she is heavier.

And he said that while “of course” he does, he would “prefer” her “smaller”.

