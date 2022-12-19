James and Ola Jordan fans beg for ‘weight loss tips’ as they look super slim in dance outfits

Ola Jordan and husband James have left fans begging for weight loss tips after showing off their slimmed-down looks.

The pair have previously admitted in the past that they’ve struggled to keep weight off following the birth of their daughter Ella.

But that’s all changed as they’ve returned to the dance floor in their old dance outfits for their first dance show in years.

Former Strictly stars James and Ola Jordan share an Instagram post in their old dance outfits (Credit: Cover Images)

James and Ola Jordan are back in their old dance outfits

On Sunday, former Strictly stars James and Ola revealed that they both danced together again for their first show in “ages and ages and ages”.

And we can’t get over just how incredible they both look in their old dance outfits!

Taking to Instagram, James posted a video showing off the pair’s apparent weight loss.

He captioned the post: “We’re back guys!! Back in our dance shoes, back in our old outfits and back together again feeling fitter and healthier than we have in years!”

In the video, the dancing duo explain that they’ve managed to fit back into their old dance costumes for their show.

James said: “Today we are all the way up in Leicester, about a three-hour drive for us. We’re doing our first show, first dance show in ages and ages and ages. And it’s so nice to be able to fit back into our dance costumes.”

He then jokingly added: “Look, Ola has got into this tiny little number there, which was a bit like a hankie for you a few months ago.”

How did you both lose the weight and get in shape so quickly?

The couple also shared that they’re happy to be dancing again since they’ve lost weight.

Ola admitted that she really enjoyed their performance and it all had to do with being “so much fitter”.

James then added: “We do feel better and it was nice to dance again and be back in our old costumes and feel a little bit like our old selves.”

James and Ola fans beg for weight loss tips (Credit: Cover Images)

Fans beg for weight loss tips from Jordan and Ola

Fans have gone wild for James and Ola’s video and begged to know how they manged to get into shape.

One fan wrote: “Wow, you both look amazing. How did you do it as I need to lose weight badly?”

Another said: ” How have you both done this??????? You look amazing.”

Some one else asked: “Are we going to see a ‘get fit’ dvd in the new year?”

A fourth added: “How did you both lose the weight and get in shape so quickly?”

