Ola and James Jordan sent their fans into a frenzy with a stunning snap from a recent night out.

Fans reckon the couple look noticeably slimmer compared to a holiday picture where the couple showed off their “mum and dad bods”.

Ola and James Jordan wow fans on Instagram

Last night (Tuesday, December 13) Ola and James sent their fans into a frenzy with a stunning snap.

The couple posed for a photo during a night out in London last night and shared it with their combined 563k followers.

James, 44, can be seen wearing a white top, black trousers, and white trainers.

His wife, Ola, 40, meanwhile, can be seen wearing a pale pink vest top and dark green high-slung trousers.

“Mummy and Daddy working in London and honestly our first night away from Ella since she’s been born – I don’t know who’s more upset,” James and Ola captioned the snap.

“Anyway – Mum and Dad are OUT OUT,” they added.

Their post has since racked up over 11.6k likes, as well as hundreds of comments from their devoted fans.

James and Ola’s fans were loving their new snap (Credit: ITV)

Fans react to James and Ola Jordan weight loss snap

James and Ola’s fans took to the comments to gush over the couple, with many keen to point out that they looked noticeably slimmer.

“Wow, you two look fab. You have lost so much weight,” one fan commented.

“What’s your secret? You both look fantastic,” another said.

“Both looking really well and super slim,” a third gushed.

“Looking forward to the fitness DVD. I will be buying it,” another said.

“You’ve BOTH lost weight? What a handsome couple!” a fifth wrote.

“Looking good the pair of you – both lost weight you have to tell us how,” another commented.

Ola shared a “shocking” photo of the couple back in July (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ola ‘shocked’ at weight gain

Back in July, Ola uploaded a picture of herself and James that she confessed to being “disappointed” by.

The former Strictly pro shared a snap of herself and James stood by the pool in their swimwear while on holiday.

“Hi guys. I wasn’t going to post this picture but I’ve decided to because I’m horrified and so disappointed with myself and by posting it I’m hoping it will help motivate me to do something about it,” Ola captioned the snap.

“Our friend took this snap of us yesterday trying to stay cool by the pool but OMG… it was a total shock to say the least! When did we get ‘mum and dad bods’????” she continued.

“We know we’re not in our best Strictly shape but hey that’s what happens when you stop dancing for hours every day and have a baby (I just want to know James’ excuse),” she then said.

“Stay cool everyone. I think I need to avoid the ice cream for a while!!! Couples That Eat Together Stay Together.”

Fans showed their support at the time.

“Still looking gorgeous and thank you for sharing,” one fan wrote.

“You two look absolutely perfect. Love you both,” another said.

