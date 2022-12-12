Strictly stars Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez ‘didn’t deserve 10s in semi-final,’ says former star

Strictly stars Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez ‘didn’t deserve 10s in the semi-final,’ says James Jordan.

Helen and Gorka bagged an impressive 72 out of 80 for their two performances on last night’s Strictly Come Dancing.

However, James has insisted he doesn’t think they deserved some of the 10s from the judges.

Helen and Gorka bagged two 10s for their Tango during last night’s semi-final (Credit: BBC)

Helen Skelton on Strictly

Helen received two 10s for her Argentine Tango to Here Comes The Rain Again from judges Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke.

However, speaking in his HELLO! magazine column with wife Ola Jordan, James insisted the performance wasn’t worth a 10.

He said: “I’d love them to win. I love Helen and I love Gorka, but I would have to agree that they didn’t deserve tens last night.”

Helen I’m gunna say it again – she’s been great throughout the whole series. But that was not a 10 – although she deserves the final more than ANYONE AND I want Gorka to win!!! Because he’s amazing Now negatives – I didn’t believe it in her face and sometimes shoulders #9 — James Jordan (@The_JamesJordan) December 11, 2022

Ola also shared her thoughts, saying: “We’ve seen Helen do so many dances that have been much better and have been so deserving of tens.

“And I would say with the second dance, although it was really good, her facial expressions gave it away that she was overthinking it. It didn’t sell the intensity and passion of an Argentine Tango for me.”

Over on Twitter, James also shared his thoughts as he live-tweeted during the semi-final.

He said of Helen and Gorka’s Tango: “Helen I’m going to say it again – she’s been great throughout the whole series.

James and Ola Jordan often share their views on the Strictly dances each week (Credit: ITV)

James Jordan on Twitter

“But that was not a 10 – although she deserves the final more than ANYONE AND I want Gorka to win!!!

“Because he’s amazing. Now negatives – I didn’t believe it in her face and sometimes shoulders.”



On Helen’s waltz earlier in the show, James said: “Stunning stunning routine and yes I loved it – in my opinion she has still been the most consistent throughout.

“However! She was too stiff through her spine and lacks softness – plus struggled keeping up at times. But – they are still my favourites to watch.”

Many viewers loved Helen’s performances last night and have called her their winner.

One person said on Twitter: “Go on Helen. My winner this year.”

Another wrote: “Helen is my winner, that was fabulous.”

A third added: “Helen is my winner. Picked up the pieces of her life in front of a nation.”

The Strictly Come Dancing semi final results air tonight, Monday December 12, at 8.15pm on BBC One. And the Strictly 2022 final is on this Saturday, December 17, from 7.05pm.

