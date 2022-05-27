Jack Tweed and Jade Goody with no hair
News

Husband of late Jade Goody finds love 13 years after her death: ‘They’re smitten’

'Smitten' pair to go public at Jade's charity ball?

By Nancy Brown

The husband of the late Jade Goody has reportedly found love, 13 years after the Big Brother favourite died from cervical cancer.

Jack Tweed has been single since splitting from ex-girlfriend Alee Jeffreys last year.

He has previously said that he finds relationships tough because he is “always comparing” girlfriends to Jade.

However, pals now say that Jack is “totally smitten” with his new love and that they have a “great chance of a future together”.

Jack Tweed being interviewed on GMB
Jack Tweed has reportedly found love, 13 years after the death of Jade Goody (Credit: YouTube)

Jade Goody’s husband finds love

Jack and PA Ellie Sergeant, from Essex, have been seeing each other for six months.

Jack, 34, was introduced to Ellie, 27, by mutual friends.

And, in pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, the pair certainly look “smitten”.

Read more: Jade Goody’s son Bobby makes heartbreaking confession about missing his mum

In one picture, the pair are posing together in a selfie on a night out.

It’s still early days but pals believe they have a great chance of a future together.

In another, Jack is seen beaming widely as Ellie wraps her arms around him and places a kiss on his neck.

A source said: “Jack has really fallen for Ellie. They already share a close bond and are totally smitten with each other.

“It’s still early days but pals believe they have a great chance of a future together.”

Jade Goody with no hair at her wedding
Jade married Jack just before her death from cervical cancer (Credit: Splash News)

Red carpet debut at Jade’s charity event?

She is also said to be helping Jack organise a charity event in Jade’s honour.

Not only that, Ellie will be in attendance on the night to support Jack, with reports the pair could make their red carpet debut that night.

Earlier this week, Jade’s eldest son Bobby pledged his support for the event, reconnecting with Jack.

Jade’s sons Bobby and Freddie had shared a close bond with Jack before their mum’s death.

Jack recently revealed that they had started to grow close again – something he said Jade would’ve been really happy about.

He said: “I speak to the boys much more now than I did and that really helps. They message me and I love being in their lives again.

“It makes me feel a lot closer to Jade when I talk to them, and I know she would be so happy that we are close again.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Laura Hamilton smiles in off-the-shoulder black dress at the Outlander Premiere
Laura Hamilton shares heartbreaking family news with Instagram fans
Wendy Emmerdale
Emmerdale fans baffled as Wendy continues to work as a nurse
Phillip Schofield looking down This Morning
This Morning host Phillip Schofield’s request at Buckingham Palace ‘shut down’
Jane McDonald defends filming in swimwear as she makes refreshing confession about weight
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield look serious during This Morning debates
This Morning fans fume as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield reveal break
Fern Britton looks serious during interview on This Morning
Fern Britton supported by fans as she reveals sad family news