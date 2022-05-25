Jade Goody’s kids Bobby and Freddie Brazier were aged just four and five when their mother died after a battle with cervical cancer.

At the time of her death, Jade was married to Jack Tweed, and the boys had grown close to their stepdad.

After her death, the boys went to live with their dad Jeff Brazier, with Jack, Bobby and Freddie losing touch.

However, it seems that now Jack is rebuilding his relationship with Jade Goody’s kids – and it’s all for a good cause.

Jade Goody left behind two young kids when she died (Credit: Splash News)

Jack Tweed reunites with Jade Goody’s kids

Jack recently set up a cancer rehabilitation charity in Jade’s honour and posted an emotional video to Instagram explaining that he was arranging a charity ball.

This week, the Big Brother star’s eldest son Bobby reshared the video, pledging his support to Jack.

Read more: Jade Goody’s son makes heartbreaking confession about ‘not missing’ his mum

The event takes place in July and will be hosted by Mark Wright, who is Jack’s best friend.

James “Arg” Argent and his band will also be performing.

Poignantly, the ball will be held at the Down Hall Hotel & Spa, where Jade and Jack got married.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CERVICAL CANCER CHARITY (@cancerrehabtrust)

‘Very close to my heart’

Jack said: “I’m proud to announce I’ve set up my own cancer rehabilitation charity in aid of my late wife, Jade Goody.

“This is very close to my heart and cervical cancer has affected millions of people all over the world.

Read more: Who’s who in the cast of Emmerdale? Meet the 2021 line-up here

“On Thursday, July 21, I’ll be hosting a ball in aid of Jade at Down Hall where we got married.”

“Mark Wright will be hosting the night and we’ve got the Arg band performing and to top it off we’ve got a set from DJ Colin Francis.

It makes me feel a lot closer to Jade when I talk to them, and I know she would he so happy that we are close again.

“There’s going to welcome drinks and a beautiful three-course meal.

“We’ve got an auction, we’ve got a raffle and we’ve got games throughout the night.

“For tickets and enquiries go to @cancerrehabtrust and we hope to see you there.”

Bobby Brazier has reconnected with Jack Tweed (Credit: Splash News)

Jack feels closer to Jade when he talks to the boys

Jack and the boys reconnected when he bumped into them at Arg’s home.

He recently told The Sun: “I speak to the boys much more now than I did and that really helps. They message me and I love being in their lives again.

“I’ve never tried to replace their dad, I know that I’m not their father, but they know that if they ever need anything, they can speak to me.

“It makes me feel a lot closer to Jade when I talk to them, and I know she would be so happy that we are close again.”

So what do you think of our story? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us.