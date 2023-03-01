‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl has taken DNA test and thinks she could be another missing girl

The girl who has claimed “I am Madeleine McCann” has taken a DNA test, her representative Dr Fia Johansson has revealed.

However, in a new interview Dr Fia has revealed that they aren’t just looking into the theory that Julia could be Kate and Gerry McCann’s missing daughter.

Dr Fia has revealed that they’re widening the search and are also looking into the idea that Julia could be a number of other missing girls.

Julia Wandelt is open to the idea she could be other missing girls (Credit: Instagram)

‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl could be another missing girl

Madeleine McCann went missing from her holiday apartment in Portugal in May 2007.

Her distraught parents have been searching for her ever since.

Last month, Julia Wandelt (aka Wendell; Faustyna) came forward on social media to claim that she could be Madeleine.

She revealed her desperation to carry out a DNA test with the McCanns to prove her true identity.

However, her representative Dr Fia Johansson, who is a celebrity psychic, has revealed the team has now widened its search.

In fact, she has claimed that Julia is “very open” to the fact that she could be another missing girl.

She spoke to The Sun about the latest on the DNA test and claims from online sleuths that she looks more like another missing girl – Livia Schepp.

Who is Livia Schepp?

Livia is a Swiss girl who disappeared with her twin sister Alessia back in 2011.

The girls were aged six at the time and would be 18 years old now. Julia has said that she thinks she is 21.

Livia and Alessia’s parents had separated and the girls were spending the weekend with their father.

However, they never returned and his body was found almost a week later, with his death being treated as an apparent suicide.

Nobody ever knew what happened to the girls, and now Dr Fia has claimed that Julia is “open” to the fact that perhaps she is Livia.

‘Julia wants to know the truth’

Dr Fia told The Sun: “Julia is very open to the idea that she may be Livia Schepp and we are investigating this possibility.

“I’ve spoken to her about this and she is open to the fact she could be any missing child out there – not just Madeleine. Julia just wants to know the truth about who she is.”

Julia has taken a DNA test. We are investigating if it’s possible to check her DNA with that of missing Livia.

She claimed that one of the reasons Julia made the connection to Madeleine is because one of the suspects in the McCann case looks like a man Julia alleged abused her as a child.

Dr Fia speculated that he could be connected to other missing children because “this is how predators work”.

She concluded: “Julia has taken a DNA test. We are investigating if it’s possible to check her DNA with that of missing Livia. We are investigating all possibilities at this stage.”

