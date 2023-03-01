“I am Madeleine McCann” girl Julia Wandelt (Wendell, Faustyna) has shared an “exciting” update with her followers.

As Julia’s supporters will know, she is desperate to uncover her true identity and has requested a DNA test with Kate and Gerry McCann to determine if she is their missing daughter.

In the early hours of this morning (March 1), Julia took to her Instagram Stories to share an update.

And she was quick to admit that it was a “dream come true”.

Julia issued an update on her claims she could be missing Madeleine McCann (Credit: Instagram)

‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl shares update

Julia first shared her quest to uncover her identity on February 13, when she revealed her traumatic back story on the True Crime Room Facebook page.

She claimed to have been abused by a paedophile and alleged that much of her childhood is a blur.

We have lots to reveal.

As a result she feels she could be missing Madeleine McCann, and set about contacting the McCanns to request a DNA test.

She’s been helped along the way by celebrity psychic Dr Fia Johansson and her team of investigators.

Now the ladies have shared an update as Julia declared: “Today was my luckiest day ever.”

Julia revealed that Dr Fia has travelled to Poland to meet with her (Credit: Instagram)

‘We have lots to reveal’

Posting on her Stories, Julia first shared: “Today was my luckiest day ever. My mentor, my everything comes to my country with so much love and exciting news.”

Julia then shared a video of herself hugging Dr Fia, who had travelled to Poland to meet with her in person.

Julia continued: “We have lots to reveal.”

She then shared: “I was with her team in the past couple of days, now my dream has come true. I am finally with Fia.”

Julia added: “Finally, I’m with Dr Fia.”

The meeting clearly meant a lot to Julia, who added: “I still feel like I’m dreaming sitting with Dr Fia in the car.”

Issuing an update on her quest for answers, Julia also declared: “When it’s time, everything will be published from Fia.”

Read more: Latest on Madeleine McCann police inquiries amid Julia Wandelt claims

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.