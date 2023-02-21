Who is Dr Fia Johansson? Investigator helping ‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl Julia

Those following the case of Julia Wandelt, the girl who claims she could be Madeleine McCann, will have seen she’s being supported through her claims by Dr Fia Johansson.

The pair have appeared in numerous Instagram Live videos, with Julia – who appears to be based in the States – claiming she’s helping Julia make contact with the McCanns.

Julia went viral last week when she claimed she could be Madeleine McCann, and is now requesting a DNA test to prove it.

So who is the woman helping her?

Meet Dr Fia Johansson, the woman helping I am Madeleine McCann girl Julia (Credit: Instagram)

Who is Dr Fia Johansson, the woman helping Madeleine McCann girl Julia?

Dr Fia has a huge social media presence, with 9.3m followers on Instagram alone on her @PersianMedium account.

As her handle suggests, Dr Fia is also known as the Persian Medium.

And she claims to have worked with law enforcement departments to help solve their cases using her gift.

Dr Fia’s Instagram account lists her as a doctor of psychology and human behaviour.

It also reveals she is a speaker and executive coach, an actress and an author.

Her website also bills Dr Fia as the Subconscious Mind Surgeon.

And it states that she is a “celebrity medium, film producer, master entrepreneur coach, and keynote speaker”.

It also claims she has worked to help “solve difficult cases with law enforcement and intelligence agencies”.

Dr Fia’s site claims she works on “cold cases” alongside the police and private investigators.

She has been a practising medium for more than 25 years.

‘What I shared with the police allowed them to locate the body’

The site claims that the first case she ever solved involved one of her neighbours who went missing.

Dr Fia started to sense something was “terribly wrong”.

“I went to the police so I could share with them the information I was picking up about the whereabouts of their body,” she claimed.

“Again, this kind of gift is inexplicable, but what I shared with the police allowed them to locate the woman’s body and essentially led to a charge and arrest of the perpetrator.”

Dr Fia offers psychic readings, holistic healing and hypnotherapy.

And she’s also urged her followers to give Julia a break when it comes to the negativity she’s been experiencing in her hunt for answers.

Julia’s story went viral last week when she claimed she could be Madeleine McCann (Credit: Instagram)

‘This is unacceptable and needs to stop’

Posting on Instagram overnight last night (February 20), she shared: “To everyone interested in Julia’s search for answers, please understand we are in the middle of an investigation.

“This is a vulnerable woman seeking answers about her identity and her life. Regardless of your opinions, she is a human being who deserves respect.

When everything is done in the investigation in a few weeks, you can learn more.

“When everything is done in the investigation in a few weeks, you can learn more, but more now, please respect this woman’s privacy.

“Her background was challenging and messy. There is no need to spew hatred, judgment, and especially threats towards a person in need. This is unacceptable and needs to stop.”

Who is I am Madeleine McCann girl Julia?

Julia is a 19-year-old girl living in Poland who claims she could be Madeleine McCann.

She has shared her traumatic back story, with claims she was abused by a paedophile as a child.

Julia can’t remember much of her childhood, and last week shared her theory that she could be Madeleine McCann.

