The Madeleine McCann missing persons case has been making headline news since Kate and Gerry’s eldest daughter disappeared in May 2007.

Most recently a Polish woman has come forward claiming that she could be Madeleine.

But with doubts being cast on her claims by an investigator who worked on the case, what’s the latest from the police inquiry?

Kate and Gerry McCann’s daughter Madeleine disappeared in 2007 (Credit: Cover Images)

Madeleine McCann case: Christian Brueckner made an official suspect

The last official update from police searching for Madeleine came in April 2022.

At the time, Christian Brueckner was named an official suspect in the hunt for Madeleine by police in Portugal.

Kate and Gerry McCann welcomed the news, commenting on the “progress” being made in the investigation.

We are kept informed of developments by the Metropolitan Police.

“We welcome the news that the Portuguese authorities have declared a German man an ‘arguido’ in relation to the disappearance of our beloved daughter Madeleine.

“This reflects progress in the investigation, being conducted by the Portuguese, German and British authorities. We are kept informed of developments by the Metropolitan Police.”

They added: “Even though the possibility may be slim, we have not given up hope that Madeleine is still alive and we will be reunited with her.”

Christian Brueckner charged with sex offences

In October 2022, Brueckner – who is currently in prison – was charged with several sex offences allegedly committed in Portugal.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place between 2000 and 2017, but do not relate to the Madeleine McCann case.

Prosecutors said that, irrespective of the charges, the investigation into Madeleine’s disappearance continued.

They also issued a renewed plea to the public for assistance with the case.

Kate and Gerry McCann have never given up looking for Madeleine (Credit: YouTube)

Latest from the Met Police

Speaking in May 2022, on the 15th anniversary of her disappearance, Kate and Gerry McCann made a renewed plea for information, too.

They said it was “essential” to learn the truth about what happened to Madeleine.

On the same day, the Met Police then said it was “committed” to uncovering the truth.

The case continues to be treated as a missing persons inquiry.

In July 2013, Operation Grange was launched by Scotland Yard to look into Madeleine disappearance.

Julia has made unsubstantiated claims she was told the investigation would be “closing soon” when she contacted them with her “I am Madeleine McCann” ‘evidence’.

