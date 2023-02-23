Madeleine McCann latest: Investigator hired by McCanns rules out Julia claims in TV interview

The latest on Madeleine McCann has seen a private investigator once hired by the McCanns rule out Julia Wandelt’s claims that she is the missing girl.

Madeleine disappeared in Portugal in May 2007 when she was aged just three.

On February 13, a Polish girl named Julia made social media claims that she could be Kate and Gerry McCann’s missing daughter.

She quickly went viral, with supporters all over the world hoping that the McCanns would finally get closure.

However, private investigator Francisco Marco has now rubbished Julia’s claims.

Julia claims to be missing Madeleine McCann (Credit: Instagram)

Madeleine McCann latest: Investigator shuts down Julia claims

Speaking on Spanish TV, Marco – who was hired by Kate and Gerry in the wake of Madeleine’s disappearance – rubbished Julia’s claims.

He alleged that he’s carried out a “biometric search” to compare Julia’s features to Madeleine’s.

I have done a biometric search and there is no resemblance to Madeleine’s features.

And he said that there is “no resemblance” between the pair.

Marco claimed to RAC1: “I have done a biometric search and there is no resemblance to Madeleine’s features.”

He then went on to claim: “I can think it’s a fraud, but I can’t say without evidence.

“This girl contacted the police and no one paid attention to her, and she later opened the Instagram account where she now has thousands of followers when she had very few before.”

ED! has contacted Julia’s reps for comment.

Kate and Gerry have never given up looking for Madeleine (Credit: Sky News)

‘I don’t think it’s her’

Marco had previously addressed Julia’s claims.

Earlier this week, he said: “Without knowing the details in depth, it doesn’t add up to me.

“I don’t think it’s her.”

‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl Julia’s claims

Julia went viral earlier this month when she opened an Instagram account declaring that she thinks she could be Madeleine McCann.

Since then, she has shared her desire for a DNA test with the McCann family to try and uncover her true identity and if she is, in fact, missing Madeleine.

Read more: Traumatic back story of the girl who thinks she could be Madeleine McCann

