Investigator hired by Kate and Gerry McCann to work on Maddie disappearance addresses viral claims

A detective hired by the Kate and Gerry McCann to work on the disappearance of Madeleine McCann has addressed the recent claims made by Julia Wandelt.

Julia first suggested that she could be missing Madeleine on February 13.

Since then she has gone on to make a number of unsubstantiated claims, including alleging that Kate and Gerry McCann have agreed to take part in a DNA test with her.

However, now Francisco Marco, head of the Metodo 3 agency who was hired to search for Madeleine in the months after she disappeared, has broken his silence on Julia’s claims.

Julia’s story went viral last week when she claimed she could be Madeleine McCann (Credit: Instagram)

Madeleine McCann news: Who is Francisco Marco?

The McCanns hired Metodo 3 around four months after Madeleine disappeared.

The firm was initially hired on a six-month contract amid fears Portuguese police were losing interest in the case.

As a result, he led the investigation into Madeleine’s disappearance that was commissioned by Kate and Gerry.

A detective previously hired by the McCanns has addressed Julia’s claims (Credit: Splash News

Controversial claims

In December 2007, Marco claimed that he knew who had kidnapped Madeleine. He also said that he hoped to have her home by Christmas.

However, when Madeleine didn’t return and the six-month contract was up, a spokesperson for the McCanns revealed Metodo 3 had been shifted to a rolling contract.

I don’t think it’s her.

According to the Evening Standard, in April 2012, their spokesperson said: “The Find Madeleine Fund will continue to pay their operating costs which have averaged about £50,000 a month up until now but have started to fall and will probably continue to do so as the number of leads they need to follow up drops off.

“Some of the comments Mr Marco has made in the past have been a bit extravagant and have caused some embarrassment but that has stopped now.”

It was also alleged that a tycoon called Brian Kennedy paid Metodo 3’s 8k monthly retainer fee.

It’s unclear when the McCanns severed ties with Metodo 3.

ED! has contacted the McCanns rep for comment.

Kate and Gerry McCann hired a team of private detectives to search for Madeleine (Credit: YouTube)

Marco addresses Julia’s claims

Today (February 21), Marco has spoken to a Spanish newspaper about the claims made by Julia.

He is reported to have commented: “Without knowing the details in depth, it doesn’t add up to me.

“I don’t think it’s her.”

It’s claimed he also alleged that Julia is “someone who seeks notoriety”.

ED! has contacted reps for Julia for comment.

Read more: I am Madeleine McCann girl shares new similarity with Kate McCann as supporters add weight to theory

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.