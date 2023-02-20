Madeleine McCann girl Julia and Kate McCann being interviewed
I am Madeleine McCann girl Julia shares ‘new similarity’ with Kate McCann

Many supporters are in agreement: 'Exact same'

By Nancy Brown

Julia, the Polish girl who claims she could be Madeleine McCann, has shared a new likeness to the missing girl’s mother Kate on social media.

Last week, Julia’s attempted to contact the McCanns and ask for a DNA test to prove she is Madeleine went viral.

And, posting over the weekend, she has shared side-by-side images that her supporters have claimed show some similarities to Kate.

Madeleine went missing from a holiday apartment in Portugal in May 2007 and her family have been searching for her ever since.

Kate McCann looking pained in a TV interview
Kate McCann is said to have agreed to a DNA test with Julia, the woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann (Credit: YouTube)

I am Madeleine McCann girl Julia makes Kate claims

Julia suggested she’s found similarities between herself and Madeleine’s mother Kate McCann.

She shared a series of side-by-side images of herself and Kate to social media over the weekend.

In the post, which is un-captioned, she appears to suggest they resemble each other.

Pictures show Kate and Julia’s nose, mouth, eyes and smile side by side.

Supporters add weight to theory

On many of Julia’s posts, she has limited her comments.

However, many supporters have backed the girl – who has a traumatic back story – on ED!’s Facebook page.

She has Kate’s teeth and some of Gerry’s looks.

One claimed: “She has the exact same teeth and smile as Kate.”

“I think she has a look of Kate McCann,” alleged another.

“She does look like a female Gerry McCann, so she could be telling the truth!” another speculated.

Posting on Twitter, another claimed: “She has Kate’s teeth and some of Gerry’s looks.”

@iammadeleinemccannc I think that I can be Madeleine McCann because… #madeleinemccann #iammadeleinemccann #fyp #featureme #goviral ♬ Get You The Moon – Kina

Julia claims McCanns ‘agree to DNA test’

Earlier today, ED! reported Julia’s unsubstantiated claims that Kate and Gerry have agreed to a DNA test.

She changed her Instagram biography to read: “Thank you for support! Kate and Gerry McCann agreed for DNA test!”

She also shared a post to her Instagram Stories alleging that the McCanns have agreed to the test.

Sharing a newspaper article about her desire for contact with the McCanns and a DNA test, she claimed: “They agreed!!!!”

ED! has contacted the McCanns’ rep for comment.

