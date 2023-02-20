The disappearance of Madeleine McCann turned her family’s world upside down – but where are her siblings and parents now?

This May will mark 16 years since the tot disappeared.

She was just three years old when she went missing from an apartment in Portugal in May 2007.

Now a girl living in Poland has come forward, claiming she is Madeleine and requesting a DNA test from Kate and Gerry McCann.

Where are the siblings of Madeleine McCann now?

Twins Sean and Amelie were only two years old when their sister Madeleine disappeared in Portugal in 2007.

The pair were sleeping in the same room as their sister when she went missing.

Now aged around 18, they live with their parents at their home in the town of Loughborough in Leicestershire.

They grew up without Madeleine but knowing their sister is missing and they want her back.

The twins have largely stayed out of the spotlight since their sister disappeared for their own privacy and safety.

However, their mum Kate has revealed that they are both aspiring athletes.

‘We miss our complete family of five’

Speaking in the past to promote her charity Missing People, Kate said: “They have their own friends and they keep busy and they’re really sporty but their only wish is for their big sister to come home.

“We miss our complete family of five.”

Kate also revealed that her twins grew up “essentially without Madeleine but knowing their sister is missing and they want her back”.

The distraught mother of three also revealed that she has tried to live life in “as normal way as possible” for the sake of the twins.

Are the parents of Madeleine McCann still together?

Yes, Madeleine McCann’s parents Kate and Gerry are still together.

Kate and Gerry are both physicians who met while working as junior doctors the Western Infirmary in Glasgow.

Over the years, the pair have faced a lot of backlash for their actions but they have never given up on their search to find their daughter.

While they never actually split up, Kate has spoken up about how close their relationship came to breaking point.

In her book, Madeleine, Kate explains: “Tortured as I was by these images, it’s not surprising that even the thought of sex repulsed me.

“I worried about Gerry and me. I worried that if I didn’t get our sex life on track, our whole relationship would break down.”

However, she also recalled how supportive her husband was throughout it all.

She said: “He would put his arm around me, reassuring me and telling me that he loved me.”

Kate and Gerry vow to ‘never forget’

They most recently put on a united front in a New Year post about their daughter on Facebook.

Kate and Gerry shared: “We continue to make the best of our situation whilst never forgetting or giving up.”

They added: “We head into the New Year with continued determination and positivity.”

Girl claims to be Madeleine McCann

Last week, a girl named Julia living in Poland propelled the McCanns back into the limelight.

She has claimed that she could be Madeleine and is now seeking contact with the family to undertake a DNA test.

Julia alleges: “I think I can be Madeleine. I need DNA test.”

The girl’s latest Instagram posts make unsubstantiated claims that she believes she has spoken to one of the family and they have agreed to the test.

